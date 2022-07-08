Besides playing a wide array of roles, Chris Hemsworth ticked yet another box on his long list of accomplishments. BBC announced that the Thor: Love and Thunder star will be seen reading a children bedtime story about a little bear horrified by the rain and thunder. Stormy Night, based on Salina Yoon's story and illustrations, will be available on CBeebies and the BBC's iPlayer. Hemsworth will appear on CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories program on Friday, July 8.

Thor's on-screen brother, Tom Hiddleston, being the God of Mischief that he is, initially read a superhero story on the program. But playing the role of God of Thunder in Marvel Cinematic Universe films, Hemsworth is seemingly the right choice to read the story about a bear who is scared of occurring storm near his home. "I love nothing more than reading bedtime stories to my children, and it was a joy to get to read Stormy Night, a story about a little bear who is scared of storms," the actor shared in a statement, adding: "Even though I know a thing or two about thunder and lightning, I always feel better when the storm passes."

Reminding everyone that "nothing is too scary with family and friends at your side," the story synopsis reads: "When thunder shakes his house and rain pounds the windows, Bear is frightened. But comforting his Mama, Papa, and Floppy helps make the storm seem not so scary. Before Bear knows it, the storm has passed because even storms need their sleep. And so do bears."

Related: 9 Best Chris Hemsworth Performances That Aren't Thor

Apart from Hemsworth and Hiddleston, other recent CBeebies Bedtime Stories readers include singer and actor Harry Styles, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, and actor-comedian Steve Carell.

CBeebies, the BBC's pre-school program for children aged six and under, provides quality content with the help of pre-school education specialists to educate and entertain the BBC's younger viewers. It offers a variety of pre-school programs aimed to advance learning "through play in a consistently safe environment."

Aside from his latest reading gig, Hemsworth's 2022 film Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to generate between $140 million and $160 million in its opening weekend and a subsequent $150 million worldwide for a global opening. Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, is the fourth installment in the Thor film series.