Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, and More MCU Stars Reunite for Special Read-Along Event

In a bit of mood-lifting news, a mini-Marvel Cinematic Universe reunion is about to happen thanks to Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi leading a star-studded cast in a special read-along event for charity. The Waititi-led read-along is just the latest in a string of exciting cast reunions, table reads, and special events which have been organized in recent months to help keep spirits up as many of us stay at home. For my money, this particular event sounds like some top-tier, must-watch, Grade A fun.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Waititi is assembling an epic crew for an epic read-along of Roald Dahl‘s novel James and the Giant Peach. Joining Waititi are MCU alums Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Lupita Nyong’o as well as beloved celebs including Meryl Streep, Ryan Reynolds, Liam Hemsworth, Mindy Kaling, Billy Porter, and Sarah Paulson. These aren’t the only celebs joining in the fun, either, as the trailer — which you can watch below — also reveals Jojo Rabbit stars Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates, Eddie Redmayne, Nick Kroll, Cara Delevingne, and numerous others are here to have some fun, too. There will be 10 episodes with this special read-along event, with new episodes posting every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on the Roald Dahl YouTube channel.

In a statement on this special read-along, Waititi shared,

“Being an adult child myself and having read James and the Giant Peach to my girls multiple times, I’m excited to be able to partner with my friends, the Dahl team and Partners in Health and re-tell this story to help those most in need right now. This wacky, wonderful tale is about resilience in children, triumph over adversity and dealing with a sense of isolation which couldn’t been more relevant today.”

This James and the Giant Peach read-along will benefit Partners in Health, a medical and social justice organization fighting COVID-19 and supporting public health systems in some of the most vulnerable communities around the world and co-founded by Dahl’s daughter, Ophelia Dahl. The first episode of the read-along, which features Waititi, Kroll, and the Hemsworth brothers, is available starting today, May 18.

“We are so delighted to be able to support this retelling of James and the Giant Peach and not only bring a moment of joy and escapism to children and families at this very tough time — but also to raise vital funds for Partners in Health. We’re incredibly grateful and excited to have Taika and so many incredible stars taking part. We can’t wait for people to see what we’ve got in store — it’s going to be absolutely GIGANTIC fun.”

You can watch the trailer for the James and the Giant Peach read-along event below.