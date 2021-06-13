To be fair, there are a lot of Chrises in the MCU

Chris Hemsworth used his Instagram account to wish Chris Evans a happy birthday, by using a Thor: Love and Thunder set photo featuring… Chris Pratt. The mistake is most likely intentional, as the joke underlines how many Chrises are big figures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That doesn’t make it less funny.

The Instagram photo shows Hemsworth by the side of Pratt, with the latter using his full Star-Lord costume. The photo caption reads: “Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book.” The apparent confusion comes from the fact the three Chrises played some of the biggest Marvel heroes in several movies of the MCU, and it’s easy for fans to mix up their names.

Image via Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

RELATED:‌ Taika Waititi Says ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is “The Craziest Thing I’ve Ever Done”

Evans is officially retired from the MCU after Captain America gave his shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Both Hemsworth and Pratt will be back for Thor: Love and Thunder respectively as the titular Thor, God of Thunder and Star-Lord, following the (As)Guardians of the Galaxy formation, also at Endgame’s finale. It’s also expected for Hemsworth to play some part in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as the two franchises are now deeply intertwined.

Thor: Love and Thunder recently wrapped filming and is now undergoing post-production before its 2022 release. Inspired by Jason Aaron's run on The Mighty Thor comics, Love and Thunder will see Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) claiming the hammer and transforming into the God of Thunder, as a new villain called Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) threatens the whole universe. After his excellent work on Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi is back to direct Love and Thunder from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on February 11, 2022. Check Hemsworth’s Instagram post below:

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Upcoming Marvel Movies: Here’s What’s Next in Phase Four and Beyond

Share Share Tweet Email

The 85 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (June 2021) Our handy, extensive guide is updated weekly with all-new picks.

Read Next