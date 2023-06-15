It’s been almost a year since the God of Thunder returned to the big screen with the release of Thor: Love and Thunder. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, actor Chris Hemsworth opened up about the possibility of returning to his iconic role once again in the near future and what’s in store for the character.

"I've got to be careful how I word that because I have no idea what's happening in the next phase," Hemsworth said to Entertainment Weekly. "There's always conversations, like with Extraction. Before anything is official, people are throwing around ideas. But officially, I don't know." While the Thor series may have begun with a more grounded take in mind, Hemsworth eventually carried a more comedic approach to the character after director Taika Waititi took the helm of the last two installments. However, Hemsworth added that he would like to further experiment with the character in the future with different styles and genres.

"I don't want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on the screen as that character," he adds. "If an audience wants to see it, and if there's something that we believe is exciting and fun, then great. I've loved being able to reinvent that character a few times. I don't have the answer yet, but I would love to try and [figure out] how we can do that again and keep it a little unpredictable." Hemsworth previously stated that his next Thor film would likely be the last time he plays the character, joining other MCU veterans who have publicly expressed disinterest in returning to the franchise. But with Hemsworth promising a different take in his next outing, the future installment may be enough to win some fans back following the divisive response to Thor: Love and Thunder.

There's Still More in Store With the Future of the ‘Thor’ Franchise

With Thor: Love and Thunder initially opening to mixed reviews, it should come as no surprise that Hemsworth would seek out a different take on the character, especially if he is gearing up to fight Hercules in the near future, as hinted at during the film’s post-credits scene. While Hemsworth didn’t provide any additional insight into when audiences will get to see him return to the role, fans still have plenty to look forward to from the franchise, as his malevolent brother Loki is set to return for his second season later this year. Until then, fans of the actor can see him in his latest action film, Extraction 2, which is set to be released on Netflix this summer.

Extraction 2 is set to debut on Netflix on June 16.