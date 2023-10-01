The Big Picture Chris Hemsworth's dedication to his workout regime for the Thor movie resulted in him bulking up so much that he couldn't safely fit into his superhero costume.

Trying on the tight costume caused Hemsworth to feel "pins and needles" and numb hands due to the restricted circulation.

Hemsworth's extreme bulking set the standard for other Marvel actors to follow, with Natalie Portman and Kumail Nanjiani (among others) feeling the need to get ripped for their roles.

We may be used to witnessing superhero actors' astounding commitment to bulking up in preparation for their action-packed roles, but one actor, in particular, ended up taking this too far. According to Vulture, during an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Chris Hemsworth claimed that while partaking in a camera test shortly before filming Thor, he soon discovered that something was very off with the fit of his iconic Thor costume. It became apparent that Hemsworth had been so staunchly dedicated to his workout regime that he had increased his body mass an unbelievable amount — to the extent that he couldn't safely wear his superhero suit. Who knew that Marvel superheroes could be too buff?

Chris Hemsworth's 'Thor' Costume Gave Him "Pins and Needles"

Image via Marvel Studios

Trying on the superhero costume would prove to be a scary moment for Hemsworth. Beginning to get "pins and needles" and numb hands, he soon realized that something clearly wasn't right. The truth was, the suit was so tight, that it was beginning to cut off his circulation. While his bulking regime had clearly been effective, it had gone a little over requirement — although to his credit, according to the Vulture article, he had originally been instructed to "get as big as you can," a brief he more than fulfilled. However, on discovering that he no longer fit into the suit, he was encouraged to reduce the intensity of his workouts by Thor director Kenneth Branagh, to lose some of this mass ahead of filming.

However, this was not the only stumbling block that Hemsworth had to overcome ahead of a more recent role as the God of Thunder. In fact, an article by the Los Angeles Times jokingly accused the Australian actor of skipping leg day a little too often, referring to an Instagram photo which seemed to depict him with an exaggeratedly top-heavy physique. He is seen in the photo with one of his young sons, who had controversially opted to choose DC's Superman over Thor. With Hemsworth's physique in question being affectionately mocked in the comments by his older brother Luke Hemsworth, he may be embodying a Norse god, but the Aussie actor is evidently only human — and no less loved for it.

Hemsworth Set Marvel's Standard For Superhero Physiques

Image via Marvel Studios

Despite any repercussions he may have faced, Hemsworth's extreme bulking clearly set the standard for others to follow, with Marvel stars like Natalie Portman and Kumail Nanjiani also choosing to get ripped for their action-packed roles. Although some actors' exercise plans were extreme, including Nanjiani's regime which caused him to puke, and their resulting physiques possibly prompt questions about increasingly inaccessible beauty standards, it hasn't all been negative. Portman reportedly found the "reimagined" version of Jane Foster "really exciting" in Taika Waititi's 2022 Marvel entry Thor: Love and Thunder, also enjoying the chance to bulk up and get physically fitter than she'd ever been before. She learned from co-stars Tessa Thompson and Hemsworth how to quickly increase her strength, and it paid off, with a visibly muscular Jane earning the right to wield Thor's famed hammer Mjölnir. Portman did not experience any difficulties with her wardrobe either, citing to the Los Angeles Times that the costume designer considerately designed it to be as comfortable as possible, and easily removed. Perhaps lessons had been learned from Hemsworth's earlier costume incident.

Hemsworth's Future As Thor Is Uncertain

Image via Netflix

It may be time for Hemsworth to move on from his always super-sized, often hilarious portrayal of Thor, as the actor admitted that he was ready for a new challenge now that his time as the action hero has come to a natural pause. Despite this, he maintains that he would be open to returning to playing the Norse god, should a wholly new version of the superhero be conceived, to keep the Thor films feeling fresh to returning audiences. Considering that he has been cast as Thor an astounding 13 times within 10 years — including in video games — it is understandable that he might desire a change of direction. We were transfixed by Hemsworth's morally ambiguous heroics in Extraction 2 earlier this year; maybe it's time for him to fully embrace similar B-movie roles which are no less beloved by fans, and no less packed full of jaw-dropping stunts.