Thor himself has shared a behind-the-scenes photo to his Instagram feed from the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. Chris Hemsworth took to social media on May 14 to give his followers a special look at what goes on when the cameras aren’t rolling, and naturally, his photo featured director and pal Taika Waititi. The two men posed for a selfie which was snapped by Hemsworth, who is starring into the camera with wide eyes with a Love and Thunder hat that would make Kevin Feige jealous. Waititi looks super fresh with ombre sunglasses on while staring into the camera blankly. Hemsworth also is sporting his character’s long blonde strands as the two hang out behind the scenes.

“They really squeezed the budget for the official Thor Love & Thunder poster but the message is clear, plenty of love and plenty of thunder. Album drops soon...again…” Hemsworth playfully wrote in the caption. Waititi has posted numerous photos from the set of the upcoming MCU film, which often include his two daughters whom he shares with Chelsea Winstanley. Many of the director’s behind-the-scenes photos include elaborate set pieces with lots of blue screens, and views of those behind the camera.

Love and Thunder will see the return of Hemsworth’s Thor alongside Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and several Guardians of the Galaxy. Natalie Portman is also reprising her role as Jane Foster, who will become Lady Thor and will wield Mjolnir. Jaimie Alexander is also back as Lady Sif, an Asgardian we haven’t seen since Thor: The Dark World. Christian Bale and Russell Crowe also join the cast as Gorr the God Butcher and Zeus respectively. No word yet on if Tom Hiddleston will be returning as Loki, but never underestimate the God of Mischief.

Thor: Love and Thunder lands in theaters on May 6, 2022. Check out the hilarious behind-the-scenes photo of Hemsworth and Waititi below.

