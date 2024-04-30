The Big Picture Chris Hemsworth admits he went too far with improv and comedy in Thor: Love and Thunder, feeling like a parody of himself.

He aims to redeem his performance in future Thor films, acknowledging the need for a better balance of humour and heroism.

Some viewers critiqued Love and Thunder for its excessive levity and lack of depth, signaling a tonal shift from earlier installments.

In a recent cover story with Vanity Fair, Chris Hemsworth shared some candid thoughts about his performance in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth expressed dissatisfaction with his portrayal, particularly concerning the comedic elements he brought to the role. Reflecting on his approach to playing Thor, Hemsworth mentioned, “I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself.” This admission indicates his own critical assessment of his performance. “I didn’t stick the landing,” he added, revealing his personal disappointment with the outcome.

In the Vanity Fair article, Hemsworth also mentioned feeling a responsibility to deliver a better performance in potential future Thor films as a way to make up to the audience. That also suggests Hemsworth is hopeful about reprising his role again in future — given he's the only Avenger to have four solo outings, this isn't enormously surprising, but it's encouraging that he's aiming to strike a better balance in future films. This sense of dedication points to a possible redemption arc in the MCU, where the character can return to form, blending humour with the more grounded, heroic qualities that have been successful in the past. Taika Waititi, the director of the last two Thor films, has confirmed he will not return for another. Given the transition to maximum quirkiness in Love and Thunder, audiences may be breathing a sigh of relief as the breath of fresh air Waititi had first brought into the franchise soon turned into a hurricane of insufferable zingers. That said, the screaming goats were very funny.

Why Was 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Not Well Received?

Following the success of Thor: Ragnarok, expectations were high for Thor: Love and Thunder. However, the film received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. While some appreciated its colourful visuals and humour, others felt it lacked depth and substantial character development, critiquing it for its excessive levity and underdeveloped plot. The film’s tonal shift towards more overt comedy appears to have been a double-edged sword, with some viewers feeling it detracted from the more serious elements that balanced earlier installments. Hemsworth’s reflections suggested that the improvisational style that gave Ragnarok such a jolt of energy might have overshot in Love and Thunder, leading to a performance that even he views as overly self-referential.

Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, are available to stream on Disney+.