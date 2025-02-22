Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary show was a big success as cast members from the beginning until now showed up for the celebration. If you were watching closely, you might have noticed that one former cast member was moving quite gingerly. Chris Kattan, one of SNL's most popular names in the late '90s and early 2000s, looked like he was in pain as he moved around the stage. So what happened? Had he recently been injured? The truth is much more shocking. In 2001, Chris Kattan broke his neck live on TV during a Saturday Night Live sketch. He has been dealing with the physical and mental consequences ever since.

Chris Kattan Was Known for His Wild Physicality on 'SNL'