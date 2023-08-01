The Big Picture Chris Miller says studios in the animation industry are driven by greed and fear, which limits the risks they take with storytelling.

The success of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem at the box office could encourage studios to support original and refreshing takes on animated films.

The industry needs to have faith in artists and filmmakers to express themselves in new, diverse, and exciting ways for it to reach new heights.

The animation industry has seen plenty of hits in recent years, with what would normally be aimed towards children showing a wide appeal and taking more than a billion dollars at the box office. This summer alone, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse became one of the biggest movies of the year when Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) learned more about his role in the vast multiverse. But one of the producers of that film, Chris Miller, believes the future of the animation industry should rely on original ideas, voices, and style to keep finding success in an ever-expanding media landscape.

While talking about the upcoming release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and why you should go see the film, Miller took the opportunity to express his thoughts regarding the current state of the animation industry. One of the points the director emphasized was that "Studios are driven by only 2 things: greed and fear." The desire to earn as much as possible at the box office and the fear of losing the money they invest in new projects has driven studios to take fewer risks when it comes to the stories they put out into the world. Miller believes that faith in original and refreshing takes on stories will be what pushes the industry forward, allowing it to reach new heights. Miller went on to say:

"The Spider-Verse films were an attempt to show the breadth of visual possibility in a major studio release. This year has been a bonanza of animated films with distinct, interesting looks. #TMNTMovie pushes theirs farther than most. It’s a bold bet that should be rewarded. So if it succeeds at the box office, studio heads across Hollywood will be driven by greed, not fear, and will let the artists and filmmakers express themselves in new, diverse, and exciting ways. And then we all win."

What Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem About?

In the upcoming film featuring the return of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the team is living their best life, eating pizza and preventing crime from happening. The peculiar visual style and dynamic action were clearly included with the intent of making the project stand out from other animated movies that have hit the big screen in recent years. But the turtles will find themselves in a heavy dilemma because the biggest threat they will have to take down this time around is their fellow mutants. Superfly (Ice Cube) is trying to organize a mutant revolution that would stop humans from controlling the planet.

The Future of the Industry

Miller's comments about a box office success for Mutant Mayhem could shift the tide when it comes to the animated movie output are resonant compared to what Paramount Pictures stated recently. Considering the uncertain times the film industry is going through, with the effects of the pandemic and the dual strike in full effect, the studio will focus on franchise-related titles for their animation department. Staying away from original ideas could be harmful since long-term hits such as Elemental might never have been released. After a disappointing debut during its opening weekend, the Pixar film has managed to earn a considerable amount at the worldwide box office.

