And just like that... Mr. Big is back, baby!

In news that should come as no surprise, Chris Noth has officially agreed to reprise his iconic role in HBO Max's new Sex and the City series And Just Like That..., which will soon begin filming in New York.

This new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO show follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the complicated journey from their 30s to their 50s. Joining the trio is Sara Ramírez, who will play a new character named Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie is regularly featured.

The three leads are executive producing the 10-episode, half-hour series with Michael Patrick King, as well as John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. King, Rottenberg and Zuritsky also serve as writers alongside Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom and Keli Goff. The original HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book of the same name by Candace Bushnell.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'The Equalizer' Trailer: Queen Latifah Is Out for Justice on CBS

“I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on And Just Like That… How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr. Big," King pondered in a statement.

As a huge fan of Sex and the City who has seen every episode, I'm looking forward to this follow-up series, even though the show simply won't be the same without Kim Cattrall's Samantha. Even so, I'm thrilled that Mr. Big will be back, as I've always enjoyed his romantic rapport with Carrie despite their rollercoaster relationship.

Noth has come to be defined by his role as Mr. Big but I was a big fan of him on the original Law & Order and he was really good in Manhunt: Unabomber, too. I haven't caught him on The Equalizer yet but I'm sure he holds his own alongside Queen Latifah -- who, by the way, would make a fun addition to the SATC universe herself. Just sayin'...

KEEP READING: 'Hocus Pocus 2' Finally Gets a Release Date; Cast Confirmed for Disney+ Sequel

Share Share Tweet Email

Mark Rylance Joins Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones & All’ with Timothée Chalamet Guadagnino's latest is about teenage cannibals.

Read Next