With director Tarik Saleh’s (The Nile Hilton Incident) The Contractor now playing in theaters and available on Digital and On Demand, I recently got to speak with Chris Pine and Ben Foster about making the action-thriller. Written by J.P. Davis, the film stars Pine as a Special Forces Sergeant who joins a private underground military force, alongside Foster, after being discharged from the Army and cut-off from his pension. Unfortunately, on his first mission, things go wrong, and he’s caught in a dangerous conspiracy and fighting to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover what happened. The film also stars Kiefer Sutherland, Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan, JD Pardo, and Florian Munteanu.

During the interview, Pine and Foster talked about why they each wanted to be part of the film, how the film asks compelling questions about what really happens to our returning soldiers, why the story of the returning soldier is important to talk about and making sure the film doesn’t have any over the top characters and tries to accurately portray real people. In addition, Pine talks about how grateful he was to have the opening thirty minutes show his character’s story without action.

Watch what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Chris Pine and Ben Foster

Why did they each want to be part of this movie?

Pine on the script and how it’s a character study.

Foster on why the story of the returning soldier is so rich and complex.

How Foster has spoken to many vets who talk about felling abandoned after they return home from serving in our military.

How the film asks compelling questions about what really happens to our returning soldiers.

How the film doesn’t feature any over the top characters.

Pine talks about how grateful everyone was on board with the opening thirty minutes where you see his character going through life and being with his family.

