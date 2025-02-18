Almost ten years after he went on a Texas crime spree in Hell or High Water, Chris Pine is headed back to the Lone Star State. He's set to star in Nowhere Fast, a new Texas-set crime thriller. Variety reports that the film will be written and directed by Noah Hawley.

Pine will star in the film as a small-town and small-time criminal who inadvertently kills his boss' nephew; mayhem, naturally, ensues. It's a return to the subject matter of Hell or High Water, the 2016 thriller that earned Pine some of the best reviews of his career, and helped put screenwriter Taylor Sheridan on the path to building his TV empire. Nowhere Fast will be Hawley's second feature; his first, 2019's Lucy in the Sky, was a loose retelling of the troubled life of astronaut Lisa Nowak. It was poorly received by critics and was a commercial disaster. Hawley has had much more success on the small screen; he created FX's Fargo anthology series, which aired its well-received fifth season in late 2023, and also the hallucinogenic Marvel Comics adaptation Legion. He is next set to tackle a beloved franchise in the form of Alien: Earth, which will take the cosmic horror of the series to terra firma for the first time: it will debut on FX this summer.

What Has Chris Pine Starred in Lately?