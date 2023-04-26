Chris Pine has officially reached Disney king status. During Disney’s CinemaCon presentation, the company revealed Pine’s role in their upcoming feature Wish. Per the studio, Pine is set to play King Magnifico, the ruler of a magical kingdom called Rosas. He stars in the feature alongside Ariana DeBose and Alan Tudyk.

Wish is a musical feature that primarily follows Asha (DeBose), “a sharp-witted idealist” whose latest wish carries so much power that a cosmic force known as Star responds. So, the duo eventually sets out “prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.” Tudyk voices Asha’s favorite goat Valentino. At the time of this writing, additional casting is unknown.

Chris Pine Has Gone From Prince to King

While we all already knew Pine is basically royalty at this stage in his career, he’s previously portrayed royal figures in his work. For Disney specifically, Pine has stepped into a princely role for the screen adaptation of Into the Woods. In it, he portrayed Cinderella’s prince, and had a memorable musical number with his other prince co-star Billy Magnussen. Additionally, while more prince-adjacent than a direct prince, Pine also starred in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement as Lord Nicholas Devereaux.

Image via Disney

RELATED: 'Disney's Wish': Release Date, Cast, Story, and Everything We Know so Far

Wish was written by Frozen and Frozen 2 scribe Jennifer Lee and Night Sky’s Allison Moore. It’s directed by Chris Buck (Frozen) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon). Lee acts as executive producer, with Frozen’s Peter Del Vecho as producer and Encanto'sJuan Pablo Reyes as co-producer. The original songs come from Grammy Award nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy winning producer/songwriter Benjamin Rice. The score was composed by Dave Metzger. Wish also continues to build upon Disney’s ongoing celebration of its centennial. It is part of a yearlong celebration coined “Disney100” that celebrates the company’s long-lasting legacy and impact in the industry.

About Pine’s casting, executive producer and writer Jennifer Lee said,

“As the most powerful person in the kingdom, King Magnifico needed to be played by someone who could give all the charm, cleverness and charisma to this magnanimous character, and Chris is beautifully bringing all of that and then some.”

Wish is slated to release in theaters November 22, 2023. In the meantime, revisit our interview with Pine and his Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves co-star Michelle Rodriguez below: