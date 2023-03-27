Last year, at the D23 Convention in Anaheim, Disney Feature Animation unveiled their latest film Wish, an original fantasy story which would feature the voices of Ariana DeBose and Alan Tudyk.

That cast has now been bolstered by the news that Chris Pine has jumped aboard the movie, staying in the fantasy realm after his role in the outstanding Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves which is opening in theatres this Friday.

Pine is best known for his role in the rebooted Star Trek franchise, started by J.J. Abrams, where he took on the role of Captain James Tiberius Kirk from William Shatner. More recently, he appeared in the DC Extended Universe movies Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 as Steve Trevor, the love interest for Gal Gadot's Diana Prince, the titular Wonder Woman. Last year, he starred alongside Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in Don't Worry Darling, which was directed by Olivia Wilde.

What is 'Wish' About?

The official plot synopsis for Wish states the movie will follow a young girl named Asha, who gets more than she bargained for when she wishes upon a star. The movie also teases chaos and cosmic action, promising a fun and exciting adventure.

This year is highly special to the Walt Disney Company, as it marks the 100th anniversary of the company being founded by Walt Disney, the legendary creator of, and inspiration behind, almost everything the world grew up watching in cinemas and on television. As such, Wish will be very important and a priority for Disney to get right, particularly after a turbulent time for the company.

Wish will be directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn. Buck has previously worked on Frozen and Pocahontas for the company, while Veerasunthorn has been involved with both Zootopia and Moana, meaning the key collaborators in the film are familiar with what makes Disney movies special for families, and will understand exactly how important this milestone is for the entertainment world, as well as the Walt Disney Company.

The film is set to release on November 22, 2023. Check out Collider's interview with Pine and Hugh Grant for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, as well as Wish's synopsis below: