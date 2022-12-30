Editor's Note: This interview contains minor spoilers for Glass Onion

Based on the classic roleplaying game, Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves captures the heart and chaos of what fans love about D&D, plus it’s got a stacked cast of mythical races and classes. From the writers of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Honor Among Thieves is co-penned and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, and tells the heroic tale of a misfit band of not-so-heroes who set out to right their wrongs after an epic heist goes south.

In the movie, king of the fandoms, Chris Pine (Star Trek, Wonder Woman, and more), plays Edgin, the sneaky bard who serves as the leader of his troupe of thieves. When they swipe the wrong artifact for the wrong person, Pine and friends must embark on an adventure that sees them taking up arms against a slew of foes, including Hugh Grant’s rogue, Forge Fletcher who seems intent on tripping them up. The merry band also features Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis and more.

Though Honor Among Thieves won’t be hitting theaters until March 31, 2023, Collider’s Steve Weintraub was able to sit down with the stars at Brazil’s CCXP. During the fun interview, Pine and Grant shared what it’s like to experience a crowd of 5,000+ people during Comic-Con panels and what surprised Grant most at SDCC. They also discuss what it was like working with Goldstein and Daley, and how they admire their “samurai minds” when it comes to the scope of the film, the heartfelt script, and the technical aspects. You can check out all of this and more in the video above, or read the interview’s full transcript down below.

COLLIDER: So my question for you both is, you were at San Diego Comic-Con to promote the movie, and now you're here in Brazil for CCXP. Was it in your contract that you would go to the biggest Comic-Cons in the world and speak in front of thousands of people?

CHRIS PINE: Yeah, for my ego, basically. Just adoring people clapping when you walk out on the stage is always a good feeling.

Image via Paramount

Do you enjoy going in front of 5,000 people and talking? Or are you really nervous as you're stepping out there?

PINE: It's about the closest thing you can get to feeling like you're, I don't know, AC/DC or something. It's really fun to walk out on the stage and people are excited to listen to you talk about a film you've made, [it’s] pretty cool. Pretty cool. Hugh doesn't like it.

HUGH GRANT: I think I do rather like it.

PINE: Do you?

GRANT: Yeah, I think I do. It worries me how much I like it.

PINE: You were kind of a big deal in San Diego.

GRANT: Well, I was terrified because they bring the actors out one by one, and I'm so old now. I'm passé, and I thought, "They'll bring out Chris Pine, they'll go mad. They'll bring out the others, they'll go mad. And then they'll say- "Hugh Grant," and there'll be dead silence.

PINE: And they fucking love you. They love you.

GRANT: But I think they're on crack or something.

PINE: No, it's because you were dropping all those things about S&M and dungeons and-

GRANT: There was only one person at that convention who really loved me, and he was dressed for the whole three days as a hot dog. And he followed me wherever I went. I couldn't shake him. Do you remember the hot dog? I was terrified. I still have nightmares about him.

PINE: I know. That's pretty great.

Image via Paramount

I think the footage for this movie looks fantastic. It looks [like] so much fun. And I think the main reason I'm also so excited is John [Francis Daley] and Jonathan [Goldstein]. I think they're both such talented filmmakers.

PINE: Yeah, I agree with you.

Can you talk about working with them and what they brought to this movie?

PINE: I mean, first of all, they're really funny guys. And they have a history of making really great comedy. They have good hearts. And their idea for how they wanted to tell the story, at least for me, was exactly what I like about big-budget filmmaking, which is not too cool for school. There's an earnest, real heart to it with a really sweet message. The comedy's really on point. The visual practical element was really neat. I think, especially nowadays with all the green screen, to do stuff practically with real monsters made by super craftsmen, and effects on set that you can feel, and touch, and interact with...

And they are technicians. I mean, it takes a real samurai mind to figure out how to shoot a film of this size and scope. And you could feel them wanting to knock it out of the park. Their last film was Game Night, which is a third of the size and scope of this. And you could feel them really wanting to win. So I like their ambition, too.

GRANT: I think maybe what I responded to most in their script was that it's about losers. This little band of comrades, they're all a bit crap. You are not great at being a bard.

PINE: No.

GRANT: And the magician, played by Justice [Smith], is really bad. What do they call magicians in Dungeons & Dragons?

COLLIDER: I think it's sorcerer.

GRANT: Sorcerer. He's not much good. And Michelle [Rodriguez’s] character has been thrown out of whatever. What is she?

PINE: Barbarian.

GRANT: Barbarian. And is still in love with her husband, who is in love with someone else. And I responded to that loser-ish thing about this little band. Maybe that's an English predilection. We love a loser.

The adventure beings when Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits theaters March 31, 2023. For more on the film, here's our cast interview from San Diego Comic-Con.