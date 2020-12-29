Plus, he reveals what would happen if Captain Kirk tried to hit on Wonder Woman…

If you had told me that watching Chris Pine improvise while trying on 80’s clothing in Wonder Woman 1984 would be one of my favorite scenes in the anticipated DC sequel, I’d never have believed you. But in a film filled with huge action and dramatic stakes, Pine delivers some welcome levity that showcases his comedic skills.

Shortly after seeing the movie, I got to speak with Chris Pine about returning as Steve Trevor. During the short but fun interview, Pine talks about what would happen if Captain Kirk tried to hit on Wonder Woman in an alternate universe, if he’s asked Patty Jenkins’ about getting a role in her upcoming Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron, and what it was like filming the clothing scene and if he thought it would turn out so great.

As all of you know, Wonder Woman 1984 finds Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman living in 1984 and squaring off against Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), a media businessman and TV infomercial celebrity. He’s not the only villain in the film, however, as Kristen Wiig fills the role of Barbara Ann Minerva, a.k.a Cheetah. In addition, Pine is somehow back as Steve Trevor…

Check out what Chris Pine had to say below. Further down the page is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.

Chris Pine:

Did he ask Patty Jenkins’ about getting a role in her upcoming Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron?

If Captain Kirk ran into Wonder Woman in some alternate universe would she give him the time of day?

Did he ever think his character trying on clothing would be one of the best scenes in a big budget superhero movie?

Here's the official Wonder Woman 1984 synopsis from WB:

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, “Wonder Woman 1984” is Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and Stephen Jones are producing the film. Rebecca Steel Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Marianne Jenkins, Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Wesley Coller are the executive producers.Patty Jenkins directed from a screenplay she wrote with Geoff Johns & David Callaham, story by Jenkins & Johns, based on characters from DC. Joining the director behind the scenes are several members of her “Wonder Woman” team, including director of photography Matthew Jensen, Oscar-nominated production designer Aline Bonetto (“Amélie”), and Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming (“Topsy-Turvy”). Oscar-nominated editor Richard Pearson (“United 93”) is cutting the film. The music is by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer (“Dunkirk,” “The Lion King”).

