If there’s one thing Hollywood loves, it’s big, over-the-top family drama. The kind that’s teeming with melodramatic fights, tearful reunions, and dramatic music lingering in the background. It goes without saying that People Like Us isn’t that kind of movie. The narrative is much softer and unfolds with a natural, lived-in feel, which only makes the emotional stakes higher. Despite sporting a cast stacked with talent — Chris Pine, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Elizabeth Banks — People Like Us somehow flew under the radar. But it delivers a heartfelt story with well-acted drama that never crosses over into melodrama territory. At its core, the film hones in on the type of secrets that can change lives.

Here, Pine plays Sam, a silver-tongued salesman who finds out that he has a half-sister (Banks) after his father’s death. But, instead of simply letting her know the truth, he hesitates — because what’s family drama without a little morally questionable decision-making? As Sam struggles to balance his new reality with the one he knew before, the film shines a spotlight on regret, redemption, and what it really means to be family. While the movie may be grossly understated, that’s what makes it so compelling. All in all, it’s a story that progresses in the small, unspoken moments that say a lot more than any over-the-top monologue ever could.

‘People Like Us’ Turns a Morally Messy Premise Into a Heartfelt Family Drama

Twists in movies are often accompanied by dramatic reveals or heated confrontations because why not? Drama is interesting, especially when there’s a bit of messiness thrown in the mix. It’s safe to say that People Like Us goes against the grain, and it does so by leaning into the discomfort and finding the realness in it. The whole secret sibling premise could have been an easy set up for melodrama, but the film instead looks into the way complicated emotions and moral gray areas can actually bond people. Take the way Sam acts when he first meets Frankie, his newly discovered half-sister. He doesn’t just show up at her door with some flowers and a heartfelt speech about how he always wanted a sibling. Instead, the story plays out like it would in reality — he hesitates and watches from a distance.

Then, because human beings are messy, he figures out a way to befriend her under false pretenses. Looking at it retrospectively, it was an objectively terrible decision. However, it’s one that makes complete sense for a guy who’s spent his whole life avoiding emotional entanglements. The whole thing works because of the pacing — People Like Us doesn’t rush the connection between Sam and Frankie. It allows their dynamic to develop through small, mundane moments such as a shared meal or a quiet conversation at a bar. Because of this, there’s no need to spell out their budding bond, it’s tangible in the way they end up instinctively trusting each other.

The Reason ‘People Like Us’ Works Is the Way Its Cast Sells Every Complicated Emotion