The Big Picture Chris Pine shines as a supportive friend and love interest, proving he has no qualms about sharing the spotlight with his leading ladies.

Pine's performances in romantic comedies like Princess Diaries 2 and Just My Luck showcase his comedic skills and his willingness to do anything to help those around him.

Even in small roles, like in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Pine's infectious personality makes an impact, proving that no role is too small for his star power.

In the never-ending Battle of Hollywood Chrises, one heartthrob has been quietly making a case for himself as the reigning champ. Although Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pratt have long been making headlines as frontmen in their respective successful MCU sagas, Chris Pine has been forging a similarly impressive career as both a franchise king and, perhaps more importantly, a doting movie boyfriend. While Pine has proven that he oozes effortless charisma and is capable of elevating whatever film he’s cast in, the seasoned actor consistently proves in movies like The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Just My Luck, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves that he’s at his best when he’s working alongside his leading ladies and letting them shine.

Chris Pine Shines as a Complex Love Interest in 'Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement'

Image Via Buena Vista Pictures

At first glance, reducing Chris Pine to nothing more than a stellar love interest does him a great disservice (though as we all know, many female performers have been pigeonholed into this role). Having helmed the Star Trek reboot series as Captain Kirk and done numerous other projects ranging from disaster thrillers to family films, we know that Pine knows his way around a movie set and has a remarkable range. However, what he offers through his supporting roles is perhaps a more impressive attribute, in that he has no qualms about sharing a spotlight.

In his first feature film role back in 2004, Chris Pine wooed us (and Anne Hathaway) as the debonair Lord Nicholas Devereaux in Princess Diaries 2. A sneaky yet charming wanna-be heir to the throne, Nicholas is pressured by his greedy uncle (John Rhys-Davies) to seduce Princess Mia in order to secure his place as King. While even a devious Nicholas is an alluring one, Pine also shows off a quietly compassionate and thoughtful nature, winning us over as he teaches Mia how to shoot arrows and quickly falls for the equally charming Princess of Genovia. Although Nicholas provides excellent conflict and an even better love interest, Princess Diaries is still Mia’s story, and Pine’s performance compliments Hathaway’s as Mia forgoes marriage and becomes Queen without a husband.

RELATED: Chris Pine's 'Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit' Is Worth Another Look

Chris Pine Thrives in the World of Romantic Comedy

Image via Regeancy Entertainment

Continuing his streak as a rom-com king, Pine went on to star alongside Lindsay Lohan in 2006’s Just My Luck as Jake Hardin, a goofy, sweet bowling alley-worker-slash-band manager who’s plagued by an unrelenting streak of bad luck. When Jake meets Lohan’s outlandishly blessed Ashley Albright, the two immediately click and wind up inadvertently switching their luck with a magical kiss. As Ashley’s world starts to crumble around her and Jake’s gets infinitely better, Pine’s earnest performance emphasizes Jake’s plucky optimism as he tries to help Ashley get her life back on track. While it’s not one of Lohan’s most popular movies, Just My Luck allows Pine to show off his comedic skills and his down-for-anything attitude as Jake drowns in laundry-soap bubbles and falls off of chairs, showing that both performer and character are willing to do anything to help those around them.

Pine went on to star in more romantic comedies like This Means War, but he also found ways to make his supporting characters sing (sometimes literally) in other kinds of movies. For example, as Cinderella’s Prince in Into the Woods, Pine may not be a good boyfriend, but he prances around the forest belting his dippy little heart out, longing for his one true love and occasionally tearing his shirt open for dramatic effect. Similarly, in Wonder Woman, while he’s no himbo, Steve is at times a damsel in distress or a piece of eye candy whenever the story demands it, and Pine is clearly totally fine taking on this role.

Chris Pine Is a Supportive Friend in 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'

Image via Paramount Pictures

While his boyfriend persona is undeniably endearing, in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Pine also got to show that he’s just as good as a supportive friend. In D&D, Pine’s character Edgin is driven by his love for his daughter (Chloe Coleman) and departed wife. When we first meet him, he’s chilling in prison with his platonic bestie Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), passively letting her defend her own honor against a creepy co-prisoner while Edgin himself sits back and knits an ugly pair of mittens. Throughout the movie, while Edgin is far from useless, Holga is undeniably the badass. Edgin has no issue with her taking the lead, which we can particularly see early in the film when the two are escaping capture, and Holga comes up with a plan and beats up their adversaries while Edgin cheers her on while trying to remove his bindings.

Chris Pine Proves That No Role Is Too Small in 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'

Image via Sony

Although Pine’s star power is evident in everything he does, another great thing about the actor is that even with his vast filmography, it seems that no role is too small. In Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, for example, Pine voices the first Peter Parker, who is killed within the first half hour of the movie. Pine sings a couple of catchy Christmas songs and gets to deliver some signature Peter Parker sass, but in a movie full of exciting characters, this Spider-Man is far from the most memorable. However, Pine imbues his sparse screen time with his infectious personality so effectively that his death is a devastating blow even though we barely get to know him.

Now, Pine had his fair share of edgy, dangerous roles and he knocks them all out of the park, but most of us can probably agree that seeing Pine as a reliable friend or boyfriend is a refreshing pattern for a Hollywood hotshot. While we love to see him as a leading man, the star seems to have no ego when it comes to securing top-billed parts, and it makes us love him even more. Until the day comes when we can once again enjoy Chris Pine as a lovable movie BF, we can look forward to his performances in the upcoming Wish and his directorial debut The Poolman, where we will undeniably get to see a new side of what is potentially Hollywood’s best Chris.