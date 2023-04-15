Chris Pine has been in the industry for around two decades now, and he has since starred in several projects — with the recent one being Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, a fantasy film that was a hit in theaters and among fans. Pine plays Edgin Darvis, a rather charming and clever bard whose aim is to reunite with his daughter. He's the main character in this movie, and it was definitely a wild ride from start to finish, but he shone through and through. However, this actually not the first time he has played such an annoyingly charming character — in fact, he was proven to be charming way back when he was in perhaps one of the best sequels that Disney gave us, which is The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

Who Does Chris Pine Play in 'The Princess Diaries 2'?

The actor — in his impressive film debut — plays Nicholas Deveraux, a young man born and raised in Genovia, who, alongside his greedy uncle Viscount Mabrey (John Rhys-Davies), is trying to take the throne because Nicholas is the 'rightful heir' as per technicalities and whatnot. To prevent Mia (Anne Hathaway) to take her grandmother aka the queen's (Julie Andrews) place, Mabrey asks Nicholas to put on his charm and seduce Mia so that her engagement to a well-mannered man fails. For them, it sounds like a great plan because Nicholas is actually pretty darn charming, no matter how much we deny it. But, knowing how smart Mia is, she quickly realizes what he's really up to, and the two of them continue to argue. It's a whole will-they-won't-they situation, and you can't help but be engaged every single time because the chemistry is right there.

But before all of this, Mia and Nicholas actually got along — at least, in the short time they got acquainted during Mia's birthday party. Mia even develops a little crush afterward. Then it just goes down from there. Perhaps one of the scenes between these two that is worth talking about is the garden party scene. The two have brought their respective partners, and they all shared a civil interaction, even though it's clear that they're trying to make each other jealous. Mia and Nicholas sneak away from all the people and have a fight, which ends with them kissing and Mia having the iconic lifting-one-of-my-legs-up-in-the-air moment. That scene perfectly builds tension, and the kiss is just the cherry on top. And this wouldn't have been as effective if Nicholas wasn't played by Pine.

RELATED: Anne Hathaway Is Just as Excited as We Are for 'The Princess Diaries 3'

Why Chris Pine as Nicholas Works So Well

There are just people who naturally radiate such charm, one that you can't help to be willingly manipulated by, and Chris Pine is one of them. You just can't help but be locked in every time he shows up on screen, even though his scenes are limited. He gave it what he got, and he did it right. He made the most of the screen time, and you'd even be more impressed when you realize that it's his film debut. His role as Nicholas was annoying, yet he swooned many — and it's very understandable.

In the first half of The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Nicholas is shown to be a mean guy who just wants to have power, to have the throne. But then, slowly, we see his true colors, also the fact that he's just heavily influenced by his uncle before. The thing is, while Nicholas comes off as maddening, we know he's clever and smart, and that just adds to the charm. What's more, Nicholas actually matches Mia's energy. They're both ambitious and, well, have kind hearts. However, in terms of personality, it's a whole "opposites attract" thing, and they balance each other out. With that knowledge, the audience already knows that they're the ones who will end up in the end. I mean, who doesn't love that trope?

Overall, as proven by this iconic royal movie, Chris Pine is the very definition of a charming scoundrel. His role as Nicholas is a rascal, but he's our beloved rascal — a charming and handsome one at that. Pine just exudes these things without much effort because he essentially is already these things. There's no need to even try.