Chris Pine, Shia LaBeouf, Florence Pugh to Star in Olivia Wilde’s Thriller ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’

Chris Pine, Shia LaBeouf and recent Oscar nominee Florence Pugh are set to star in Olivia Wilde‘s psychological thriller Don’t Worry, Darling, which is heating up over at New Line.

Pugh will play the lead — an unhappy housewife living in an isolated, utopian community in the California desert in the 1950s — while Wilde will tackle a key supporting role. Pine and LaBeouf’s roles are being kept under wraps, but I imagine one of them will be playing Pugh’s husband.

After making her directing debut with the acclaimed teen comedy Booksmart, Wilde is directing from a script by Katie Silberman, the Booksmart co-writer who rewrote the original script by Carey and Shane Van Dyke. Wilde and Silberman will also produce with Vertigo’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon, while the Van Dykes will executive produce with Catherine Hardwicke. New Line executives Daria Cercek and Celia Khong will oversee the project for the studio.

Pugh is coming off an Oscar nomination for Little Women, and she next stars in Marvel’s Black Widow opposite Scarlett Johansson.

Pine returns as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984, and has the indie action-thriller Violence of Action in the can. He also recently agreed to star in Paramount’s The Saint from director Dexter Fletcher.

LaBeouf is coming off a banner year in which he starred in The Peanut Butter Falcon and Honey Boy, which he also wrote. He’ll soon be seen in David Ayer‘s The Tax Collector and the indie drama Pieces of a Woman.

I don’t know about you, but I love the cast that Wilde has pulled together here, and it speaks to the strength of the script — one that New Line acquired in a heated bidding war over several other studios. Some thought that the Kerri Strug biopic Perfect would be WIlde’s follow-up to Booksmart, but Don’t Worry, Darling was always expected to be her next feature, and I like that, on the outside at least, it appears to be the total opposite of her first film.

