Chris Pratt has taken to social media to celebrate the start of shooting on The Terminal List, Amazon’s new thriller series based on the novel by Jack Carr, which is the star’s first major recurring role on the small screen since his Parks and Recreation days.

Antoine Fuqua, who previously collaborated with Pratt on The Magnificent Seven remake, will direct the entire run of episodes, while both are listed as executive producers alongside writer David DiGilio. The broad strokes of the story will follow Pratt’s Navy SEAL James Reece, who returns home after his team is ambushed and finds himself questioning both his memories and culpability, only to be drawn into a shady conspiracy after discovering there are other forces in play working against him.

Constance Wu also recently boarded The Terminal List, with the actress looking to continue her rapid ascent up the industry ladder that’s seen her become a bona fide movie star over the last several years thanks to her Golden Globe nominated turn in Crazy Rich Asians and a lead performance in Hustlers, both of which were major critical and commercial smash hits.

The principal supporting cast is rounded out by Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Riley Keough, all of whom have more than proven themselves capable of delivering strong work on the small screen in shows as diverse as Waco, Criminal Minds and The Girlfriend Experience respectively.

Amazon has previous with the glossy star-powered TV thriller having delivered two dad-friendly and functional seasons of Jack Ryan with John Krasinksi in the title role, and there’s plenty of reasons to get excited about The Terminal List. In his Instagram caption, Pratt notes that this is just one of many projects he has in the works through his Indivisible Productions banner, reflecting on the two decades of hard work it’s taken him to get to this point, and he’s not wrong.

The Terminal List is just the latest in a long line of high profile outings for the actor coming over the next couple of years. As well as blockbuster sequels Jurassic Park: Dominion, Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, high concept sci-fi actioner The Tomorrow War was recently the subject of a $200 million bid from Amazon to secure the exclusive streaming rights, with the movie finding Pratt reunited with his LEGO Movie director Chris McKay.

If that wasn’t enough, Pratt’s signed on to re-team with Joe and Anthony Russo for a remake of Vietnamese action comedy Saigon Bodyguards opposite Chinese megastar Wu Jing, as well as coming-of-age karate-themed indie comedy The Black Belt from writer Randall Green.

Clearly, Pratt is going to be very busy for the foreseeable future, but it would be safe to assume that he’s completely done with his return as Star-Lord in Taika Waititi’s Love and Thunder, and after jetting back from the MCU adventure's Australian set, he’s hit the ground running with filming on The Terminal List now officially underway.

