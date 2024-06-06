The Big Picture Chris Pratt stars in Way of the Warrior Kid, with production starting this summer.

Pratt's career spans popular franchises like Jurassic World and the MCU.

Stay tuned for updates on Way of the Warrior Kid's release date.

In the midst of Garfield steadily snacking at the worldwide box office, a new project for the film's leading star just landed a new home. A report from Deadline revealed that Way of the Warrior Kid, starring Chris Pratt and directed by McG, has been secured by Skydance. The 2024 Cannes deal is reported to be between $80-85 million, which would make it the biggest acquisition since Apple secured the rights to Will Smith's Emancipation in 2020 for $105 million. Way of the Warrior Kid is aiming to begin production sometime this summer, and Will Staples (Without Remorse, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3), will pen the screenplay which is being adapted from Jock Willink's novel.

Pratt is confirmed to star in Way of the Warrior Kid, and additional casting for the film is ongoing. The movie follows a young boy who is constantly bullied by his peers, until his uncle Jake, a Navy SEAL, moves in with the boy and his mom while undergoing rehab after suffering an injury. Upon moving in with his sister and nephew and realizing just how bad of shape the boy is in, Jake takes it upon himself to train him to stand up for himself and "find his inner warrior."

Chris Pratt Is Booked and Busy

Close

Over the years, Pratt has become synonymous with franchise success, be it with movies or television. The actor first made a name for himself playing the lovable goofball Andy Dwyer from Parks & Recreation, and he parlayed that into his role as Star Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He assumed the mantle of the space outlaw for six movies in the MCU, including three standalone Guardians films, two Avengers movies, and briefly appearing in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder.

Pratt also appeared thrice in the Jurassic World movies, which are being rebooted by Gareth Edwards and currently filling out its cast ahead of production. He can also be seen in one of the highest grossing movies of 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, voicing the titular character among a stacked ensemble including contributions from Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, and more. Pratt will soon be seen in the Terminal List prequel series, Dark Wolf, which recently began production.

Way of the Warrior Kid does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film and check out Pratt in Garfield, now playing in theaters.

The Garfield Movie 4 10 Garfield is about to go on a wild outdoor adventure. After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father - the cat Vic - Garfield and Odie are forced to abandon their pampered life to join Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist. Director Mark Dindal Cast Hannah Waddingham , Samuel L. Jackson , Nicholas Hoult , Chris Pratt Main Genre Animation Writers jim davis , Paul A. Kaplan , David Reynolds

FIND TICKETS