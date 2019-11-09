Chris Pratt Shares Set Photo & New Title From the Movie Formerly Known as ‘Ghost Draft’

0

Hot off the Instagram presses is some interesting work updates from Chris Pratt. On Saturday, Pratt not only shared the first photo from the set of his upcoming film Ghost Draft, but he revealed the movie is not, in fact, called Ghost Draft. According to Pratt, who serves as executive producer in addition to starring, he helped come up with a new title for the wartime flick.

So what’s the the new title of the movie formerly known as Ghost Draft? Per Pratt, the movie is now known as… The Tomorrow War. Yeah, I’m super iffy on it too, especially since Pratt had the absolute cheek to reveal a litany of jokey and what I’m guessing to be semi-serious alternate titles to Ghost Draft previously under consideration. Those titles were revealed in the first photo from the Ghost– ahem, Tomorrow War set, which is a black-and-white photo of Pratt and the rest of the cast, shared to the actor’s Instagram.

Pratt teed up the new title reveal with a caption that began, “This is my first time executive producing on a movie! And I can finally post about it!!! The title ‘Ghostdraft,’ [sic] turned out to be problematic for various reasons so we started looking at other options..” Pratt proceeded to list off some obvious joke titles (“Miller Genuine Draft,” “City Slickers,” “WWZ2 but with As not Zs”) and some that sounds halfway decent (“Generation Gone” has my vote) before revealing The Tomorrow War had won. So, that’s that sorted.

The Tomorrow War will be directed by The Lego Movie director Chris McKay and was written by 24 Hours to Live screenwriter Zach Dean. The film follows a man who is drafted into a war taking place in the future and whose past has an important role to play in winning. In addition to Pratt, The Tomorrow War also stars Betty Gilpin, J.K. Simmons, and Yvonne Strahovski.

