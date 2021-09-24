Nintendo shocked the world during Thursday's Nintendo Direct presentation, announcing a bizarre, star-studded cast for their upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie with Illumination. Chris Pratt is slated to play the famous Italian plumber, something he discussed last night in a new Instagram video. He detailed his motivation for playing Mario and said he's been working hard to perfect the role.

Pratt launched into a story of his childhood when he used to go down to the local laundromat that happened to have a classic Mario Bros. machine, but he said he never seemed to have a quarter left to play. In an affront to karma, he would steal coins out of a nearby wishing well and use them to play the game, likely stealing some poor souls' wishes in the process, something that dawned on Pratt during the video. He joked that the wishes on those coins came true for him, granting him the role of a character he's always loved, and he couldn't be more excited.

Image via Nintendo

RELATED: Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis Games Coming to Nintendo Online With New Membership Plan

Sadly, Pratt didn't show off the Mario voice yet, only saying the iconic "it's-a meeee! a-Mario!" in his normal tone, so we'll have to wait until the movie comes out to hear him. He'll be joined by some insane star power for the movie with Charlie Day playing his brother Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. Charles Martinet, the longtime voice of Mario and Wario, will be along for the ride for some cameo appearances, along with Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Nintendo is partnering up with Illumination, the studio behind Despicable Me and Sing, to bring Mario to life in a more fitting animated format. Announced back in 2018, the film is being produced by legendary game creator and father of Mario Shigeru Miyamoto along with Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri.

The film will release on December 21, 2022 in the U.S. with other worldwide releases to be announced. Check out Pratt's video below regaling us with the tale of how he inadvertently stole some wishes to become the most famous video game character ever:

KEEP READING: Game of Thrones' Prequel Show 'House of the Dragon' Adds Seven More to Cast, Including 'Outlander's Graham McTavish

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Orville' Season 3 Unveils a Trailer, Release Date, and New Title The sci-fi adventure will complete an almost 3-year-long hiatus.

Read Next