The Big Picture Pratt hints at dual superhero franchise roles, teasing involvement in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and DC Universe (DCU).

Speculation arises on Pratt joining the DCU, potentially as Booster Gold. Fans await official casting announcements.

Pratt's statement suggests a definitive move towards straddling the line between Marvel's Star-Lord and a possible DC role.

Chris Pratt has become a versatile staple in Hollywood, taking on diverse roles from Parks and Recreation’s lovable Andy Dwyer to the heroic Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, and even voicing iconic characters like Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. With the conclusion of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 teasing Star-Lord’s return, fans are buzzing with speculation about Pratt’s next move in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Additionally, with James Gunn’s recent shift to co-lead DC Studios, theories abound about Pratt possibly joining the DC Universe (DCU).

In a recent interview with ComicBook about his role in The Garfield Movie, Pratt hinted at the exciting possibility of balancing both superhero franchises. “Well, it probably makes more sense that I would be Star-Lord again,” Pratt mentioned. “But anything is possible, and especially with James over at DC. Maybe there’s something that would be right over there. Maybe both. How about both? Let’s do both. I think it’s 100% both.”

Pratt's statement is pretty definitive and makes it seem a certainty he'll straddle that line between the two comic book franchises. James Gunn has previously hinted that several Guardians of the Galaxy cast members might transition to the DCU, although no official casting has been confirmed. A popular fan theory suggests Pratt could portray Michael Carter / Booster Gold, who is set to have his own exclusive series on Max. Pratt addressed this possibility in a 2023 Rolling Stone interview, stating, “If James thought I was right for it, then you know that I would have to consider it.”

What’s 'The Garfield Movie' About?

In The Garfield Movie, Pratt voices the titular lasagna-loving cat, Garfield, who embarks on an unexpected adventure after reuniting with his long-lost father, Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson). Garfield, alongside his canine friend Odie, is thrust from his comfortable life into a high-stakes heist with his scruffy street cat dad. The film boasts a star-studded voice cast including Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang.

Directed by Mark Dindal (The Emperor’s New Groove), the screenplay is crafted by Paul A. Kaplan & Mark Torgove (Raising Hope) and David Reynolds (Finding Nemo). The film is produced by John Cohen, Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, Steven P. Wegner, Craig Sost, Namit Malhotra, and Crosby Clyse.

