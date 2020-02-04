Chris Pratt to Return to TV with Antoine Fuqua’s Adaptation of ‘The Terminal List’

Chris Pratt became a movie star in 2014-2015 thanks to the success of Guardians of the Galaxy, The LEGO Movie, and Jurassic World, but now it looks like he’ll return to his TV origins with an adaptation of The Terminal List. Pratt will reteam with his The Magnificent Seven director Antoine Fuqua for the project, which is based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr. Pratt will star in the series, Fuqua will direct, and David DiGilio will write the script; all three men will serve as executive producers. MRC Television will develop the project.

Per the press release:

“The Terminal List” is a conspiracy thriller that combines elevated action with deep psychological questions about the cost of pushing our nation’s highest trained operators too far. The series follows Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him.

This sounds all well and good. It’s not like a TV project will slow down Pratt’s ability to star in movies since he’s set to return for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Jurassic World 3. Also, this year alone, he’s voicing a lead character in the Pixar movie Onward and will lead the sci-fi action film The Tomorrow War.

However, it is fascinating to see Pratt invested so much into the action genre. On the one hand, if I worked as hard as he did for an action star body, I’d probably want those roles too. And yet I think this comic timing and comic persona are so precise that I hope he doesn’t leave behind those roles completely. I get the appeal of something like The Terminal List, but I kind of long for the Andy Dwyer days where he could really show off his comic range.