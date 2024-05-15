The Big Picture Chris Pratt is set to star in Mercy, directed by Timur Bekmambetov, showcasing fresh and inventive storytelling in the sci-fi thriller genre.

The film follows Pratt's character navigating a near-future world of rising crime rates, with a strong ensemble cast and an Oscar-winning producer.

Pratt explains why he was so eager to join the film and work with Mission: Impossible and Dune star Rebecca Ferguson.

Amazon MGM's Mercy has started production in Los Angeles, bringing together an impressive cast and crew for an intriguing project that is aiming to be a standout in the sci-fi thriller genre. Chris Pratt stars in the project alongside Rebecca Ferguson, and while speaking with Collider’s Steve Weintraub for The Garfield Movie, Pratt revealed what drew him to the project and why he wanted to work with Ferguson. Directed by Timur Bekmambetov, known for Wanted, the film stars Pratt as a detective who must clear his name after being falsely accused of a violent crime. The ensemble cast has grown to include Annabelle Wallis, Kali Reis, Rafi Gavron, Chris Sullivan, Kenneth Choi, and Kylie Rogers.

Based on a screenplay by Marco van Belle, Mercy is set in a near-future world plagued by rising crime rates. Pratt’s character navigates this chaotic landscape, fighting to prove his innocence and uncover the truth. The story's fresh take and inventive script are among the key elements that captured Pratt’s interest.

“[Laughs] She is amazing. She's incredible. Timur Bekmambetov. I worked with him on Wanted. He has an incredible vision. Working with Chuck Roven, who's an Oscar-winning producer. And the script was one of these scripts that, the minute I picked it up, I didn't put it down until I was completely done with. It's wildly fresh. It's so inventive. It's absolutely original, which I have to say is more and more rare these days. The story is incredible. It shoots in Los Angeles, which is a big deal for me because I'm a father and I wanna be home in time to tuck my kids into bed, so that was a big part of it too,”

Amazon Wants to Release 'Mercy' Theatrically

Jennifer Salke of Amazon MGM highlighted the film’s planned theatrical release as a significant part of their strategy, aiming to draw audiences back to cinemas while supporting their streaming platform. “From the moment Chuck Roven brought us Mercy, and we read Marco van Belle’s script, we knew the film was meant for the big screen,” Salke said.

“As our relationship with The Terminal List and The Tomorrow War’s Chris Pratt continues to extend across film, we can’t wait to watch him bring this action-packed story to life, guided by Chuck and the vision of director Timur Bekmambetov. We could not imagine a better star and filmmaking team to execute on and deliver what is sure to be a gripping thrill ride and look forward to audiences being able to experience it in theaters.”

Mercy is due for release on August 15, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more news on the project. In the meantime, you can see Pratt's voice-acting talents on the big screen in The Garfield Movie later this month.

