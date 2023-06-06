The Super Mario Bros. Movie lead voice star Chris Pratt fully supports the writers’ strike and says any discussion about a sequel is on hold until the matter is resolved. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Pratt also discussed the movie’s astonishing reception, which turned The Super Mario Bros. Movie into the second highest-grossing animated movie in history.

Featuring an all-star voiced cast, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the first time Nintendo’s iconic plumber has come to theaters since the failed 1993 live-action Super Mario adaptation. Given the success of the Super Mario video game franchise, we were all expecting Illumination’s take on the brand would haul some serious cash. However, The Super Mario Bros. Movie didn’t even break a sweat to become the most successful video game adaptation ever to come to theaters. And once that crown was claimed, the mustachioed Italian went after the biggest releases from Disney and Pixar, slaying their box office records one by one. Currently, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is behind only Frozen II.

With Illumination and Nintendo making more money than they could ever expect, it’s reasonable to expect a sequel. And while nothing has been green-lit yet, there have been even some rumors about potential spinoffs. Unfortunately, it might take a while before we go back to the Mushroom Kingdom, as Pratt reveals any sequel discussion is on hold until Hollywood studios agree to pay writers fair wages. As the star puts it:

“We're in the midst of this writers' strike, and so everything has been paused and [put] on hold for the right reasons. I really do support the WGA and our writers. When the negotiations have been completed, and the writers feel comfortable moving forward, then it'll be time to start talking about what's next for that.”

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: All the TV Shows Impacted by the Writers Strike

Chris Pratt Can’t Believe The Super Mario Bros. Movie Success

While there’s no news on a sequel for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Pratt is still reveling in the unexpected success of the first movie. As the star explains:

“[It's] really shocking to me how successful that movie's been. I mean, I expected that people would love it the way I was excited about it, but it's truly multigenerational around the world. People love it. They love Mario... It's a really fun, funny, cute, heartwarming movie and, God, I can't believe I'm part of it.”

The star-studded voice cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie also includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong. Mario’s original voice actor, Charles Martinet, also makes cameo appearances throughout the film.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently in theaters and VOD. The movie will be available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital on June 13. Check out Collider's interview with Pratt and Day below: