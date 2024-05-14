The Big Picture The Terminal List: Dark Wolf will focus on exploring the backstory of James Reece and Ben Edwards, set five years before the original series.

Chris Pratt will take a back seat after the first few episodes, letting Taylor Kitsch lead the story of the prequel series.

The addition of Luke Hemsworth and Tom Hopper, along with the involvement of Jack Carr and Antoine Fuqua, promises a strong cast and production team.

In exciting news for fans of The Terminal List, one of its stars, Chris Pratt, has been sharing intriguing details about the upcoming prequel series, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, in an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub for The Garfield Movie. The prequel, which sees Pratt returning as James Reece alongside Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards, is set five years before the events of the original series and looks set to explore deep into the backstories of the two main characters. Pratt, however, will be taking something of a back seat after the initial premiere episodes, noting that Kitsch will lead the story.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf promises to explore the gritty realities of war and its profound emotional toll. The series will not only highlight the dangerous missions and conspiracies the team faces but also provide a deeper understanding of how Reece, Edwards, and their comrades navigate the treacherous path that leads them to the events of The Terminal List, as Pratt explained. He said:

“I'm not in all six or eight episodes. I'm certainly in the first couple. But ultimately, it becomes Taylor’s story, Ben Edwards’ story of how he gets persona non grata out of the Navy Seals and brought into the ground branch of the CIA. Once that happens, it's his story. So, we're currently filming in Budapest today, right now. We've already shot the pilot, which I've already done my work on, so now my baby is out of the nest and flying on her own.”

Who Else Is Involved with 'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf'?

The cast is growing with the addition of Luke Hemsworth and Tom Hopper. Hopper will play Raife Hastings, a new character who will add more layers to the story. Behind the scenes, the team is just as strong. Jack Carr, who wrote the Terminal List books, is teaming up with David DiGilio, who adapted the books for Prime Video. Antoine Fuqua, known for The Equalizer and Training Day, is also producing and is interested in directing a few episodes. Fuqua told Weintraub that he hopes to direct some episodes with Pratt if he can fit it into his schedule. Before filming his upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, he said:

"We were heavily involved for the prequel until the strike. Absolutely. I'm deeply involved. I love that franchise. […] If I'm available, I definitely will [direct]. Yeah, I absolutely will. I enjoy ‘ The Terminal List ,’ I love it. Oh, yeah. I love it, man. That's what I wanna do is I'll direct probably one or two that Chris is in, you know, because it's the prequel with Taylor [Kitsch] as well.”

You can stream all episodes from The Terminal List on Prime Video. Stay tuned for more updates on Dark Wolf and watch our full interview with Pratt for The Garfield Movie below.

