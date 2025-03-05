Chris Pratt is heading back to one of his biggest projects with filming set to begin shortly — but it's not the one you're thinking of. The Guardians of the Galaxy star was speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub as part of the promotional tour for his new film, The Electric State, and confirmed that he is about to get to work on the second season of Prime Video's hit series, The Terminal List, the show from David DiGilio and Antoine Fuqua. Accompanied by co-star Millie Bobby Brown, Pratt confirmed he would be starting production on the action series later in March, and would be filming the series for at least the next six months. He told Collider:

"I'm going to be doing the second season of Terminal List. I’m gonna be shooting that pretty much all year. We'll start in March, and I'll be working on that, going back and forth, family time and work time, for about six or seven months."

The second season was originally renewed by Prime Video just over two years ago, which shows how long the turnover can be on these shows. Now, this may cause one or two questions about Pratt's potential involvement in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Those two films are about to begin production in London in April, but with Pratt occupied for the next six months, will he be involved? Well, it'll be a very long shoot, and most likely, if he is involved, it won't be a massive role in the film compared to that of Infinity War, in which he was one of the featured players.

The last time we saw Pratt as Peter Quill, it was in the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, when he was reunited with his grandfather on Earth, having left the Guardians of the Galaxy behind. Quill is now living an ordinary life, eating breakfast, discussing mowing the lawn and looking ahead to a human life, until at the very end of the scene, a message appears on screen stating: "The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return."

What Is 'The Terminal List' About?

Based on Jack Karr's novel of the same name, The Terminal List takes viewers for a ride with Lieutenant Commander James Reece after he returns from a mission upon which his Navy SEAL team had been ambushed. While investigating the sudden attack, he discovers a nefarious plot against him, placing him on a path of trying to save his life while protecting those closest to him. Fuqua, who has been hard at work directing the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, directed the pilot episode for the streamer. The director had previously worked with Pratt on the 2016 film The Magnificent Seven. The first season of the series also featured the likes of Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Arlo Mertz and Riley Keough.

All episodes of The Terminal List Season 1 are now available to stream on Prime Video, and The Electric State is available to watch on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.