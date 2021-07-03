With director Chris McKay’s The Tomorrow War now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, I recently spoke with actors Chris Pratt and Edwin Hodge about making the time-traveling alien apocalypse blockbuster. Written by Zach Dean, The Tomorrow War is about a group of time travelers that arrive from the year 2051 to warn humanity that 30 years in the future a war is being lost against a deadly alien race that could signal the end of all life on our planet. This leads to the world banding together to send both soldiers and civilians to the future to join the battle. Pratt plays a former member of the military who is one of the many drafted into service. The Tomorrow War also stars Sam Richardson, J. K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Jasmine Mathews, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Theo Von, and Keith Powers. The film's producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner, with executive producers including Pratt as well as Rob Cowan, Brian Oliver, and Bradley J. Fischer.

During the interview, Pratt and Hodge talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of The Tomorrow War, the secret to fighting aliens that are not actually there with you, how the film pulls a Bad Boys 2 in the way you think the film is over, but it’s just the end of the second act, J.K. Simmons, and more. In addition, Pratt shares what he learned being an executive producer that he hopes to bring to future projects. Finally, Hodge talked about joining the untitled Showtime Lakers series where he will be playing Ron Boone and Pratt teased what fans can look forward to in Jurassic World: Dominion. He said the film is:

“the Avengers: Infinity War of the Jurassic world” in the way “all the characters are converging into one massive, epic, global story that is everything you could hope for and more.”

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Chris Pratt and Edwin Hodge:

What would surprise people to learn about the making of The Tomorrow War?

How J.K. Simmons got jacked for the film.

How the film pulls a Bad Boys 2 in that you think the film is over, but it’s just the end of the second act.

What is the secret to fighting aliens that are not actually there with you?

What did Pratt learn being an executive producer that he hopes to bring to future projects?

Hodge talks about joining the untitled Showtime Lakers series where he will be playing Ron Boone.

Pratt talks about Jurassic World: Dominion.

Here's the official synopsis:

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

