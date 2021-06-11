Chris Pratt stars in a hilarious new video showing the set for his upcoming Amazon Original Movie, The Tomorrow War.

In the clip, Pratt shows off the part of the set that is mostly comprised of green screens and a giant fan. Pratt then meets up with co-star Yvonne Strahovski, who he tries to convince they should give away all the secrets of the movie. Finally, the clip shows a practical set made to look like a futuristic Miami, before he rolls away on a scooter with Sam Richardson.

The Tomorrow War is directed by Chris McKay, who previously worked with Pratt when he co-directed The Lego Movie. The film also stars J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Edwin Hodge, Theo Von, Mike Mitchell, Mary Lynn Rajskub, and Keith Powers. Even though The Tomorrow War is a large-scale alien invasion action movie, this video and the cast full of comedians make it seem like The Tomorrow War might be more lighthearted than it lets on.

CHRIS PRATT stars in THE TOMORROW WAR

The Tomorrow War comes to Amazon Prime Video on July 2. Check out the fun clip and the synopsis for The Tomorrow War below.

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

