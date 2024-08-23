The Big Picture Down to Earth is a remake of a remake filled with humor and heart, starring Chris Rock alongside a stacked cast.

Despite mixed reviews, the film delivers laughs and touching moments as Rock navigates life in a wealthy white man's body.

While not reaching the heights of the original Heaven Can Wait, Down to Earth offers an enjoyable viewing experience with a stellar cast.

"What if you died and were reincarnated into another person's body?" is such a compelling concept for a movie that it's been made three times. Starting on the stage, Harry Segall's play, Heaven Can Wait — not to be confused with the 1943 Ernst Lubitsch film that shares its name but has nothing to do with the play — follows a boxer mistakenly sent to the afterlife who is given another chance at life by taking over a dead person's body. Segall's play got a film adaptation, Here Comes Mr. Jordan, in 1941, starring Robert Montgomery and Claude Rains. At the height of his fame, Warren Beatty made his directorial debut by remaking the film with the namesake of the original play, which earned him Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Picture nominations at the Academy Awards. Now lost to time, at the height of his fame, Chris Rock remade Heaven Can Wait for a new generation. Down to Earth is a remake to its core, disinterested in breaking new ground, but it does feature aan impressive supporting cast of stars.

Chris Rock Has a Distinct Comedic Presence in 'Down to Earth'

In 2001, Chris Rock may not have been Warren Beatty, a male sex symbol who was equally capable as a matinée idol as he was an intellectual and curious; but he was arguably America's top stand-up comic. His HBO comedy specials, Bring the Pain and Bigger & Blacker, were seismic events. Thanks to his stint on Saturday Night Live, Rock also had a foothold in film and television. With Down to Earth, he would channel his blunt and observational stage persona into a film whose source material requires a sentimental touch. Directed by Chris and Paul Weitz, the brothers behind American Pie, the movie follows a struggling comic, Lance Barton (Rock), whose death is prematurely orchestrated by an angel from heaven. King (Chazz Palminteri), portrayed as the "manager" of heaven, sees potential in Lance and reincarnates him into the body of a wealthy white business mogul, Charles Wellington III. In his drastically altered life, Lance is determined to win the affection of Sontee (Regina King), a politically active woman protesting against Charles' immoral real estate practices.

When Lance looks at himself in the mirror, he is still the same person: a young black man. To the outside world, they see Charles Wellington. This helps settle any writing or casting dilemmas, as well as creates a series of zany hijinks for Lance thanks to Rock's brand of racial observational humor. In a scenario everyone watching saw coming, Lance as Charles sings along to DMX's "Ruff Ryder's Anthem," only to be punched for singing lyrics off limits to white people. When Lance is getting acquainted with his new body, he plays around with his voice-controlled television and learns that, despite having nearly every channel at his fingertips, Charles' cable package, unsurprisingly, is not subscribed to BET (Black Entertainment Television). With the public unsuspecting of Charles' body swap, he evolves from a greedy billionaire who denies people of underprivileged communities medical care to a philanthropist who rails against the immoral nature of capitalism.

The Star-Studded Cast of 'Down to Earth' Makes Up For Its Creative Shortcomings

Down to Earth, which met with negative reviews upon release in 2001, is not terrible by any means, but it is mostly forgettable, except regarding its stacked cast. Reuniting with the Weitz Brothers are American Pie alum Eugene Levy as the bumbling angel, Keyes, who mistakenly killed Lance, and Jennifer Coolidge as Charles' wife, who successfully killed her husband until Lance was reincarnated into his body. Rounding out the cast is Wanda Sykes as a maid in the Wellington house, Frankie Faison as Lance's manager, and Mark Addy as a butler posing as British to adhere to the expectations of an aristocratic servant. As the angel overseeing the Westernized reincarnation process, Chazz Palminteri brings his slick wiseguy persona from A Bronx Tale and Bullets Over Broadway to the King character. However, it is Oscar-winner Regina King as Sontee, in a relatively thankless role as the love interest, who shines among this deep cast. She matches Rock's comic timing at every step and shows conviction in her political activism and love for Lance/Charles that no one could've expected in this broad comedy. King is so captivating with minimal resources that you wish she had been given her own movie.

Down to Earth is not the farcical trip its poster and logline indicate. Compared to Albert Brooks' afterlife-set romantic comedy, Defending Your Life, which satirizes American ideals through the lens of people proving themselves worthy of returning to Earth, the Weitz Brothers' film hastily moves past its engaging premise in the purgatory community to get Lance inside Charles' body. The movie, for better or worse, is heartfelt, or at least it tries to be. Rooted in a Frank Capra-esque narrative arc of an individual hoping to redeem themselves, Lance is not only trying to make it big as a comic with his second chance, but he is also reforming Charles' unpopular reputation by speaking with a candor unforeseen in nefarious real estate tycoons. Rock, who has dabbled in dramatic/genre fare as of late, struggles to evoke emotional gravitas whenever he's pleading to Sontee or speaking out against the hypocrisies of Charles' previous business practices.

How Does 'Down to Earth' Compare to Warren Beatty's 'Heaven Can Wait' and Similar Comedies?

Throughout the film, Chris Rock sprinkles in witty banter and keen observational remarks about society, serving as an extension of his familiar stand-up routine. While Down to Earth is a remake of a remake, the concept of a black person being free from prejudices by inhabiting the life of a rich white man would've killed on stage, thanks to Rock's boisterous and impassioned delivery. However, the set-up is mostly a surface-level gag that doesn't reflect anything profound or hilarious about race relations in America. Scenes where Rock is reprimanding his business partners for denying people health care are reminiscent of Dave, the Kevin Kline body-swap comedy set inside the Oval Office, where Kline's Dave Kovic, standing in for the incapacitated President, approaches policy and legislature through a purely idyllic lens. Where Kline's sincere conviction allows the Ivan Reitman film to be a charming pastiche experiment, Rock has one foot in the parody realm, and another in mawkish comedic melodrama.

Down to Earth's shortcomings are most glaringly exemplified in comparison to the 1978 film, where Warren Beatty plays Joe Pendleton, a quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams who is transferred into the body of a multi-millionaire industrialist. Heaven Can Wait, co-directed by Buck Henry and co-written by Elaine May, has real comedic panache with insightful commentary on Beatty's star persona. Regarded as one of the most handsome actors of the time, Beatty must learn to succeed without relying on his looks. He holds the screen patiently while Rock's performance is always in a rush to get to the next comedic set piece. Heaven Can Wait properly balances classic Hollywood sentimentality with New Hollywood sardonic wit.

For what it is, a Chris Rock studio comedy, Down to Earth is a pleasant viewing experience, having sporadic laughs and an unexpected heart, but it fails to live up to Warren Beatty's endearing fantasy comedy. With so many famous faces on screen with comedic and dramatic pedigree, however, chances are that you'll latch on to something to appreciate.

Down to Earth is currently available to stream on Max in the U.S.

