Chris Rock to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ Premiere with Megan Thee Stallion as Musical Guest

Chris Rock has been tapped the 46th season premiere of Saturday Night Live on Oct. 3. The comedian will be joined in Studio 8H by musical guest Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan Thee Stallion has never appeared on SNL before but her latest album, Suga, has garnered over 900 million streams to date thanks to the popular single “Savage,” so she has more than earned this exciting opportunity, and I think she’s well-paired with Rock.

The episode will mark Rock’s third time as host, and it couldn’t come at a better time, seeing as how the new season of Fargo premieres on Sept. 27. Rock plays the head of a Black crime syndicate whose truce with a family of Italian gangsters is put in jeopardy. If only they could’ve convinced Lorne Michaels to play the head of a Canadian crime family. I’m sure he would’ve smoothed everything over. Alas…

Rock was a Saturday Night Live cast member from 1990 to 1993 and he returned to host the show in 1996 and 2014, when his respective musical guests were The Wallflowers and Prince. Rock also appeared on SNL’s 40th anniversary special.

Not only will Rock soon be seen in the new Saw movie Spiral, which came about as a direct result of a throwaway joke in Top Five, but the multi-hyphenate is also working on two different screenplays. The first will pair Rock with his longtime pals Adam Sandler and Dave Chappelle, while the second is described as Bad Lieutenant with a female lead, and both of those ideas sound pretty good to me!

It’ll be interesting to see how COVID-19 affects a studio broadcast of Saturday Night Live, and whether Michaels will rely on more pre-filmed material. For more on what the upcoming season of SNL may look like, click here to read my interview with Kyle Mooney.