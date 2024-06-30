The Big Picture Chris Rock's film Top Five explores celebrity culture and modern relationships, with a love story reminiscent of Before Sunrise.

The movie follows a comedy icon trying to be taken seriously, addressing Rock's own career journey.

Top Five reflects on the challenges of owning one's failures and the impact of the digital landscape on relationships.

Chris Rock is easily one of the boldest, most original, and straight up funniest stand-up comedians of the 21st century, which makes it all the more disappointing that his career in front of the camera has been a bit of a disappointment. When compared to the surprisingly nuanced and thought-provoking material found in his comedy routines, it's disappointing to see Rock’s talents wasted in thankless cameo roles, as well as a recurring vocal performance in the Madagascar series. Rock’s directorial efforts Head of State and I Think I Love My Wife, while bold in concept, lacked the self-awareness that had made him so engaging as a screen presence. While he risked stepping into a period of irrelevance, Rock finally directed and starred in a great movie when he was joined by Rosario Dawson for the romantic comedy Top Five.

Top Five is highly reminiscent of the 1995 Richard Linklater film Before Sunrise, which is now often cited as one of the greatest romantic films ever made. The first installment in Linklater’s Before trilogy centered on the American writer Jesse (Ethan Hawke) as he spends a day with the French girl Céline (Julie Delpy) in Paris, where they have a wide-ranging conversation about life, futility, art, and love. It may seem like an odd source of inspiration for someone like Rock, who has avoided sentimentality like the plague throughout his career. Nonetheless, Top Five is a probing insight into celebrity culture and modern relationships that speaks to Rock’s maturation as an artist.

Top Five A comedian tries to make it as a serious actor when his reality-TV star fiancé talks him into broadcasting their wedding on her TV show. Release Date December 12, 2014 Director Chris Rock Cast Adam Sandler , Rosario Dawson , Gabrielle Union , Kevin Hart , Chris Rock , Whoopi Goldberg Runtime 101 Main Genre Comedy Writers Chris Rock Expand

What Is 'Top Five' About?

Top Five follows a comedy icon who attempts to be taken “seriously” by the industry as he prepares to make a new historical epic that is intended to be a serious award season contender. While Andre Allen (Chris Rock) is excited about the next chapter of his career, he finds it difficult to be respected by a skeptical media, as he is still best known for his appearances in the Hammy the Bear action comedy franchise. Andre is initially not interested when he’s approached by the New York Times reporter Chelsea Brown (Rosario Dawson) about conducting an in-depth interview, but his overbearing agent Charles (Kevin Hart) convinces him to go forward with it. Being earnest with a reporter he doesn’t even know is the last thing on Andre’s mind, as he’s currently planning to be in a live wedding ceremony with his fiancée Erica Long (Gabrielle Union).

It’s hard not to draw comparisons between Andre and Rock’s own career, especially when Top Five directly addresses the issue in its opening moments. Andre suggests that his upcoming project is “only a movie” when talking with Chelsea, even though that quickly proves to be untrue. This theme ends up reflecting something interesting about Rock’s own career — it’s difficult to own one’s failures, and it can be even more challenging to pretend that something that required years of dedication didn’t even matter. In the context of Top Five, Andre wants to be taken seriously so that he can finally take pride in himself. Ironically, the fact that Rock made a film that feels so personal suggests that he wasn’t looking to appease critics who weren’t interested in him to begin with.

The format of Top Five indicates that Rock has evolved significantly as a filmmaker, as the film does not take the easy way out by incorporating cutaway jokes. Most of the humor comes from simply listening to Chelsea and Andre converse, as they both have very strong personalities, and seek to change each other's minds. Rock uses some clever non-linear flashback elements in order to explain the background of both Chelsea and Andre's romantic lives. While these add some great “gross out” gags, including an unforgettable hotel room scene featuring Cedric the Entertainer, the more serious scenes centered on Andre’s dysfunctional family life are thankfully played straight.

'Top Five' Examines Modern Relationships

One of the most appealing aspects of Rock’s stand-up career is that he is always receptive to the changes in media and communication. Top Five is the perfect romantic comedy for the Internet age, as it provides some surprising insights about the danger of falling in love with an online personality. Andre becomes so obsessed with being perceived to be endearing in public that he feels like he’s constantly performing; this initially creates a spark of conflict with Chelsea, who accuses him of not being sincere. A twist involving one of Chelsea’s different online personas only further emphasizes how hard it is to trust someone in the digital landscape. Andre is constantly forced to question his values ahead of his wedding, as he wonders if what he really wants will ever align with what his career needs.

Despite a few moments of exaggerated slapstick humor, Top Five is a very accurate depiction of the modern comedy landscape. Rock’s familiarity with the stand-up circuit ensures that the cameos by Jerry Seinfeld, Adam Sandler, and Whoopi Goldberg feel essential to the narrative, and not just a reason to bring in some of Rock’s famous friends. It’s fitting that the end of the film involves Andre going back to his roots and performing at a small New York club, as this is the exact same way that Rock’s own career was initiated.

'Before Sunrise' Has Become a Generational Classic

Rock’s film is radically different than Linklater’s in terms of tone and intent, but Before Sunrise has inspired many great films that rely solely on conversations between two interesting characters. Before Sunrise was refreshing because it stripped away all the baggage that is often featured in romantic dramas in order to identify something pure about the characters. Top Five is a far more ambitious project that examines race relations, celebrity culture, and addiction, but its dialogue and structure are successful for the same reasons.

