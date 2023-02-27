Netflix plans to bring a night of fun entertainment filled with laughter to lovers of comedy with Chris Rock’s second Netflix stand-up comedy special. The streamer has announced that the upcoming Chris Rock: Selective Outrage comedy special will be an evening of live entertainment complete with a pre- and post-show from the world’s funniest comedians.

According to Netflix, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will have a pre-show titled “The Show Before the Show” and a post-show titled “The Show After the Show”. The Chris Rock: Selective Outrage comedy event will stream live on March 4, from The World Famous Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip with the pre-show starting at 6:30 PT/ 9:30 ET, counting down to the main event, which starts 7pm PT/ 10pm ET. Rock will perform his live Netflix special with the post show following right after.

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage is Rock’s second Netflix stand-up comedy special. His first was Chris Rock: Tamborine, which debuted in February 2018. The stand-up was directed by Bo Burnham. The special was successful, hitting a 100% Rotten Tomatoes. Due to that success, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage has been highly anticipated since it was announced.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Every Comedy Special Coming to Streaming in 2023 - So Far

Robbie Praw, Netflix's Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats, saying the goal of the special event is to give the best stand-up comedy.

“March 4 will be a hilarious evening, with an incredible set from Chris Rock - one of the greatest stand-ups of all-time - and contributions from an amazing lineup of special guests. Our goal is to deliver the best stand-up comedy to our members, and this live streaming event further reinforces all the ways we continue to invest in the genre.”

As promised by Praw, both the pre-show and post-show have a fantastic line up with the pre-show hosted by Ronny Chieng along with Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones, Dean Cole and more. The half hour show will include live commentary from fellow comedians and messages from some of the actor-comedian’s friends, including Amy Schumer, Cedric the Entertainer, Ice-T, Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Matthew McConaughey, Sir Paul McCartney, Sarah Silverman, and Wanda Sykes. The post-show will be hosted by David Spade and Dana Carvey with special guests Arsenio Hall, six-time NBA Champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and JB Smoove. The epic night of entertainment will end with more live from the Comedy Store.

The pre- and post-show will be produced by Den of Thieves and directed by Joe DeMaio. Both will be executive produced by Jill Leiderman and Den of Thieves’ Jared Morell.

How to Watch Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

The show will be available to stream live from 6:20pm PT/ 9:20pm ET. Viewers will be able to rewind, pause and jump to live. If you start late, you have the option to play from the beginning or pick up from where the live stream is ongoing. Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will stream live on March 4, and it will also be available for streaming on Netflix after the live event.