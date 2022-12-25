Chris Rock is gearing up to make Netflix history with his upcoming live stand-up show, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. The special will cement the legendary comedian as the first-ever artist to go live across the globe on the streaming platform.

Rock, who is an icon in the world of comedy and beyond, is set to take to the stage in Baltimore, Maryland for the global streaming event. A teaser for the upcoming special spotlights the Everybody Hates Chris narrator in his dressing room as he leans forward, looking directly at the camera, with an "I mean business" expression. The moment is broken by a knock at the door which hears Chris told, "they're ready for you," before he begins walking out to an auditorium and stands readily in front of his microphone. On the back of the release, Netflix also unveiled a poster for the special, which sees Rock seemingly crouching as he looks down at the audience with the word "LIVE" lit up behind him.

From both the teaser and poster, it's clear there is a desire to make the virtual audience feel as close to the star as possible from behind their screens. Rock also shared the exciting news on Instagram, telling his 6.1 million followers to "get ready" for the special. Unfortunately, it looks like we'll have to wait a little longer to find out what material he is set to cover as part of the showcase, including whether or not he'll address the moment Will Smith slapped him at the Oscar's, which Smith has since apologized for. The show may be the first global live-streamed event on the platform but it's not Rock's foray on the platform. Back in 2018, the comic took center stage in his stand-up show Chris Rock: Tamborine.

Image via Netflix

Selective Outrage is positioned to mark a mammoth moment for the streaming giant. In a previously released public statement, Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats, hailed Rock as "one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation." "This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch," he added. It comes after the platform hosted their biggest in-person event ever, a live comedy show, Netflix is a Joke: The Festival. Rock was among the 330 comedians who performed across a slate of 295 shows in Los Angeles. Given that the showcase sold more than 260,000 tickets, it's unsurprising that Netflix is keen to elevate its comedy game once again with another out-of-the-box move.

You can watch Chris Rock: Selective Outrage live on March 4 2023 at 10pm ET. Until then, you can feast your eyes on the teaser below.