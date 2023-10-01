The Big Picture Chris Samuels made his first Instagram post after his divorce, sharing a message about trusting in God's perfect plan for life.

Chris Samuels has posted his first Instagram post since news of his divorce from his wife Monique Samuels was made public. "Keep trusting in him at all times," the caption read. "He will bring you peace & happiness!!" The picture had a drawing that depicted his plan which was a straight line, but showed God's plan as being more of a bumpy journey. The drawing read: "Sometimes, God doesn't do things the way we think he should. But God has a perfect plan for your life," and also included a selfie of himself in the post in a subsequent picture.

The two appeared on The Real Housewives of Potomac for three seasons before Monique quit after Season 5. Monique herself didn't have the smoothest time on the show, but her relationship with Chris was a steady force in her life and the two not working out was shocking to fans as they had a solid foundation from what we saw on the series. But when the pair went on OWN's Love & Marriage: D.C., their struggles were a bit more apparent. Word of their divorce broke recently, and the two posted a lengthy YouTube video about their divorce. "It's no secret that Chris and I have been struggling in some areas of our marriage and anybody who watched Love & Marriage: D.C. last year, y'all saw the arguments, y'all saw everything that was going on."

News of the finalized divorce came on September 29. As requested, their divorce settlement has been sealed, so custody and financial details will not be made public. Monique is currently a morning radio host in D.C. The pair have three minor children.

The Potomac Divorce Pipeline

For all the franchises of The Real Housewives, divorces really thrive in Potomac. At least recently. With Mia Thornton and Gordon Thornton getting a divorce at the same time as the Samuels and close enough to Ashley Darby, it does show a deeper problem these shows pose for relationships. Very few make them out without issues, even the strong ones struggle and there seem to be fewer couples that are still together even now. Whether this is an indication for other favorite couples of Potomac is something we just don't know, but there are a lot of couples we had hoped for.