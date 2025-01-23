Chris Tucker is the quirky actor and comedian from hits like The Fifth Element, Jackie Brown, and Rush Hour. He got his start performing stand-up in the early 1990s, before transitioning to film and carving out a niche as a supporting funnyman. His rapid delivery, zany personality, and live-wire energy stand out no matter what kind of project he's in. While his presence doesn't fit every movie, Tucker often turns in memorable appearances and steals scenes.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the best projects Tucker has appeared in. His filmography isn't that extensive, but it still boasts more than a few gems, including two legitimate '90s classics. The actor is at least never boring, and few performers can compete with him in terms of raw wackiness.

10 'Rush Hour 3' (2007)

Directed by Brett Ratner

Image via New Line Cinema

"I am half Chinese, baby!" Admittedly, Tucker has not been in that many great movies, so even lightweight outings like Rush Hour 3 make his top ten. The final chapter in the trilogy sees LAPD Detective James Carter (Tucker) and Chief Inspector Lee (Jackie Chan) reuniting in Paris to investigate an international conspiracy involving the Triads. Their mission becomes personal when the crime syndicate targets Lee's longtime friend and mentor.

The movie offers up the franchise's tried and true formula of stunts, slapstick, and banter, though with diminishing returns. Overall, this is the kind of watered-down sequel that pleases the original's die-hard fans but doesn't win over any new converts. Rush Hour 3 also lacks its own flavor or personality; events, characters, and gags sort of blur together. Plus, neither of the stars was really on their A-game or close to peak popularity at the time. It still raked in big returns at the box office but most critics panned it.

9 'Rush Hour 2' (2001)

Directed by Brett Ratner

Image via New Line Cinema

"I’m Michael Jackson, you Tito!" Much of what can be said about Rush Hour 3 can also be said about Rush Hour 2, though the second one is certainly superior to the third. It takes the heroes to Hong Kong, where they plan to relax after their first adventure. However, their vacation is cut short when they become embroiled in a counterfeit money scheme tied to an American criminal mastermind and a Chinese Triad leader.

The movie starts off shakily, wasting precious runtime on rehashing the first movie rather than charting its own course. The stunts are also a step down in quality and far from Chan's best. Its saving grace is that the leads are so charismatic. Tucker's larger-than-life personality contrasts perfectly with Chan's stoic and disciplined Lee, creating an irresistible dynamic. Aside from a few outdated tropes and jokes that miss, Rush Hour 2 is still an enjoyable enough sequel, if not a memorable one.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Rush Hour 2 Release Date August 3, 2001 Runtime 90 Minutes Director Brett Ratner Cast Jackie Chan

Chris Tucker

John Lone

See All Cast & Crew Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

8 'Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk' (2016)

Directed by Ang Lee