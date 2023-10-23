The Big Picture Rookies Chris Underwood and Desi Williams emerged as the winners of The Challenge, taking home $500,000.

Chris had an impressive rookie performance, winning $250,000 and proving himself as the King of the Arena.

Despite initial challenges and being a Survivor winner, Chris overcame backlash and proved himself once again in the final.

Season two of The Challenge: USA ended with two rookies taking home their share of $500,000. Survivor's Chris Underwood and Desi Williams beat out 22 other competitors to take home the title of Challenge champion when they out-performed the remaining six competitors in the grueling two-day final. Chris, winner of Survivor: Edge of Extinction, had the best rookie performance in the history of The Challenge, winning $250,000 in his first-ever appearance on the show. But Chris's impressive performance didn't start when he got to the final - he fought tooth and nail to put himself in a position for victory.

Chris Was on a Strong Team From the Start

Courtesy of Paramount

The season began with team play, separating the competitors into three teams of eight players. During his time on the blue team, Chris helped them win three out of six daily challenges, giving him safety half the time. The blue team was stacked and half of their team members made the final: Chris, Cory Wharton, Faysal Shafaat, and Tori Deal.

RELATED: We're Ready for Cara Maria's Comeback on 'The Challenge'

By week seven, Chris had switched teams and made enemies with fellow rookies Tyler Crispen and Monte Taylor. Former Big Brother players, Tyler and Monte were trying to protect other Big Brother players. Despite having seven Survivor alumni in the house, Chris couldn't seem to find an alliance, leaving him on the outs.

At the beginning of week eight, host TJ Lavin surprised the competitors by announcing the game would be played individually moving forward. With no team and no one willing to stick their neck out for him, Chris was on an island by himself.

Chris was the King of the Arena

Courtesy of CBS

Each week, two players faced off head-to-head in an elimination challenge in the arena. The name of the game is to stay out of the arena, the only way to guarantee safety. Chris was voted into the arena four times, forcing him to take on four male competitors in one-on-one competitions where the winner stays in the game and the loser is eliminated. During team play, Chris was voted into the arena once, playing against Amazing Race's Luis Colón in a physical competition that required them to wrestle a disk out of their opponent's hands.

It was during individual play that Chris was a regular "in the sand." For three straight weeks, he was voted into the arena, forcing him to fight for his life in the game.

In his second elimination, he faced Survivor's Sebastian Noel in a game of strategy that required them to methodically arrange objects to then bounce a ball off of for a trick shot. His hardest test came the following week when he was sent in against Challenge legend Wes Bergmann - a man with 14 elimination wins to his name. In a game that mixed physicality with strategy, Chris took home the win when he ripped more Velcro patches off Wes while harnessed to the side of a cylindrical tower.

In Chris's final elimination, he faced off against the only other remaining male rookie: Tyler. In a game of elevated tag, Chris took out his competition to remain in the game, marking his fourth and final elimination win of the season.

Chris Won the Last Two Daily Challenges

Courtesy of CBS

The only way to guarantee safety and have power in the game is to win the daily challenge, something Chris was unable to do during the first four weeks of individual play. But for the final two daily challenges of the season, Chris took home the win, paving his path to the final without risking his game in elimination competitions.

In the final five weeks of the game, Chris won either the elimination or the daily challenge. His back was against the wall and when no one would protect him, he proved himself in competitions.

The Final Victory

Courtesy of CBS

Chris took a hard path to the final - arguably the hardest in Challenge history. But getting to the final is only the first step. In order to win, Chris had to beat three Challenge beasts who all have experience running finals: Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, Cory Wharton, and Faysal Shafaat. In a final that tested endurance, skill, strategy, and heart, Chris not only came out on top, he dominated. In an interview on MTV's Official Challenge Podcast, Chris revealed to hosts Devyn Simone and Tori Deal that he waited 20–30 minutes after crossing the finish line before runner-up Cory finished the race.

Desi was the first female competitor to cross the finish line, making her the only other competitor to take home a cash prize. Her path to the final relied on more social strategy than Chris, put she also had her fair share of wins, winning four daily challenges and one elimination against Challenge legend Amanda Garcia. On season one of The Challenge: USA, Desi proved herself as a rookie, making it to the final. But her journey was abruptly cut short in the first leg of the final when her assigned partner, Enzo Palumbo quit, disqualifying not only himself, but Desi from the competition. Her performance the second time around shows that when she doesn't have anyone tied to her, Desi is unstoppable.

Proving Himself as the Champion

Courtesy of Chris

Despite being a Survivor winner, Chris felt like he had something to prove. His path to winning Survivor: Edge of Extinction wasn't dissimilar to his path on The Challenge: USA. Chris was voted out of Survivor third, but a twist in the game allowed him to compete to reenter the game, eventually winning despite only spending 13 days on the main island. Chris was open about the backlash from fans and being called the "least deserving winner in the show's history."

On MTV's Official Challenge Podcast, Chris shared part of what kept him motivated during the final. For the last leg of the 10-mile race, he pictured the backs of his competitors' heads in front of him, pretending he was trying to catch up to them despite being in the lead.

Challenge fans won't have to wait long to see who takes home the next win. The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion premieres Wednesday, October 25 on MTV.