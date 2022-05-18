There have been a lot of casualties in the Warner Brothers Discovery merger. One of the hardest hit brands has been CNN whose short-lived streaming service CNN+ shut down just last month. That streaming service offered more than a few interesting shows, one of which being the talk show Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?. Now CNN has announced that Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? is moving to HBO Max in the fall with featured interviews premiering on CNN as well.

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? was a talk show based around in-depth conversations and, with no need to take breaks for commercials, it could go a bit further than your average televised late show. So far Wallace has interviewed CEOs, media moguls, Hollywood legends, and newsmakers across all types of brands. Politics, sports, and entertainment. Nothing was off limits on this show during its first run on CNN+. Guest included former CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, author of the 1619 Project Nikole Hannah-Jones, and actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

When talking about his show Wallace said, “Who’s Talking? is a rare show built for streaming that gives newsmakers the opportunity to have candid conversations and an open dialogue about the issues of the day and whatever is on their minds.” Wallace finished by saying, “I’ve never had more fun developing a program and am looking forward to bringing it to both HBO Max and CNN audiences.”

Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, Chris Licht, talked about the show saying, “Part of the CNN brand is respectful, authentic and impactful interviews and one of the best interviewers in the business is Chris Wallace”. Licht finished by stating,“Chris and his team developed an engaging and compelling program that we’re excited to bring to HBO Max and include in our CNN Sunday evening programming.”

It is important to note that Wallace will also continue to serve as an anchor for CNN. Wallace, over his award-winning five decade career, has been one of the most acclaimed journalists. Whether it was his time with Boston Globe, NBC, ABC, or Fox News, Wallace has brought his own style to the news without sacrificing the story he was covering at the time. In the modern age where we have had more than a handful of journalists/broadcasters that have harmfully spread misinformation without a second thought, Wallace has continued to be a shining example of what a responsible journalist should be.

When Wallace left Fox News for CNN in early 2022, it sent shock waves through the industry. It was a big change for broadcaster and, because of that, it is just great to hear that Who’s Talking With Chris Wallace? will continue on after the collapse of CNN+. Until the talk show debuts this fall, you can watch many of CNN’s specials on HBO Max right now.

