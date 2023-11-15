The Big Picture The uncertainty surrounding the future of Selling Sunset, including cast members and the upcoming season eight, has left viewers in suspense.

Chrishell Stause's sharp-tongued nature and dramatic confrontations with her co-stars, particularly Marie Lou, have made for captivating television.

Mary Fitzgerald's role as the heart of the show, her ability to bring people together, and her loving relationship with her husband Romain make her a strong candidate for a future season focused on her.

A volatile seventh season has left viewers of Netflix series Selling Sunset uncertain of where the real estate agents at the Oppenheim group will go from here, and who from the cast will even be returning for a yet-to-be-confirmed season eight. The future looks especially uncertain with agents Breana Tiesi (who seemingly quit on camera in the final episode), and Heather Rae El Moussa (whose absence from the season seven poster has caused internet buzz), and also with the arguable star of the series, Chrishell Stause (who has repeatedly made clear since her break-up with boss Jason Oppenheim at the end of season five that she will be drawing firm boundaries between her professional and personal life going forward). The upcoming reunion should be especially revealing regarding what the future holds for the O-group crew.

The Unique "Family" at The Oppenheim Group on 'Selling Sunset'

Chrishell came on to the series as a soap opera actress who had recently passed her real estate exam, whose marriage to actor Justin Hartley would gradually unravel off-camera throughout the first two seasons. But it was not her interesting personal life alone that kept viewers binge-streaming. When brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim first introduced Chrishell to the more seasoned LA real-estate agents in his office - all of whom dress like A-list celebrities for property showings, and many of whom consistently sell mansions in the "double-digit" millions - she had an increasingly difficult time earning the respect of mean-girl extraordinaire Christine Quinn. Their epic back-and-forth over the first five seasons made for amazing reality TV.

Despite Chrishell's seeming girl-next-store persona, she has proven to be surprisingly sharp-tongued in her many battles with Christine and others who have chosen to take issue with her. In season seven alone, Chrishell continued her feud from season six with long-term real estate agent Nicole Young, sparred with interior decorator and O-group agent Amanza Smith, and introduced Jason's new girlfriend/model Marie Lou Nurk to the art of war in LA. This is where the series differs from other southern California real estate shows, such as Million Dollar Listing. While both shows highlight the many gorgeous properties of wealthy individuals buying and selling homes in the city of angels, Selling Sunset is certainly unique in its office structure and the levels of extreme drama it provokes each season.

Amanza and other cast have mentioned several times throughout the years that the group of friends and co-workers at The Oppenheim Group are expected to treat one another as "family." However, this is a strange premise for viewers familiar with the intra-office dating that has occurred in the series. This is especially true with company owner Jason, who is currently ex-boyfriend/now boss to three different women on the show: Nicole (one of the first agents he hired), Mary Fitzgerald (long-term O-group agent), and most recently, to Chrishell. Trying to evoke a family atmosphere in a workplace setting is a questionable practice on its own, but to do so when you insist on dating your staff and continuing to employ one ex-girlfriend after another, makes for an exceptionally bizarre "family" dynamic for the office. Of course, it is entirely possible that the Oppenheim brothers truly just want everyone to get along and sell mansions. There is also, however, the possibility that Jason insists on throwing his recent ex-girlfriend/employee into confrontations with his current romantic partner because, as a personality on a reality series, he knows such conflict produces great TV.

Chrishell Stause's Dramatic Seventh Season on 'Selling Sunset'

Perhaps Chrishell's best and most dramatic confrontation of the season came when Marie Lou requests a meeting to clear up what she feels has been the coldness between them. Whoever the location scout is that found Velverie Café, a restaurant with a neon-sign spelling out "je ne regrette rien" and then suggested it as the space for an epic confrontation between past and present romantic rivals, they deserve a bonus. The French phrase, popularized by the songstress Edith Piaf, translates to mean "I regret nothing." It is a deliciously appropriate expression considering Chrishell's attitude in her meeting to clear up differences with Marie Lou.

Chrishell makes clear in this meeting that despite her attempts to keep things complimentary and genial, a surface-level niceness is all that Marie Lou should expect from her in their relationship. As the new partner of Chrishell's recent ex-boyfriend, a deep and meaningful friendship is simply not on the table. Poor Marie Lou is new to the dramatic confrontations of reality TV, and it seems she truly thought she was going to have a simple conversation resulting in an apology from Chrishell for what she calls her "mean-girl" behavior. Unfortunately for her, Chrishell is all woman, and she has her counter-arguments locked and loaded. It's clear that Marie Lou is out of her depth in the disagreement about whether the two women need to be close for Jason's sake or not. When she struggles to get her point accepted that Chrishell's superficial warmth is somehow a problem, Marie Lou recommends that they involve Jason in the conversation. Chrishell's face emits obvious glee, as she knows this will only serve to annoy the business-focused boyfriend. She eggs Marie Lou on, encouraging her to "call him." This is a moment where the mean-girl moniker might actually be earned by the otherwise endearing Chrishell.

With Chrishell's confrontational season, getting into on-camera disagreements not only with Marie Lou, but also with O-group agents Nicole and Amanza, and also her insistence on drawing clear boundaries when it comes to her private life with partner G Flip, it seems that her future role on the series could be in question. However, whether Chrishell remains or not, long-term O-group alum Mary provides a way forward if Netflix does confirm an eighth season.

Mary Fitzgerald Is the Heart of 'Selling Sunset'

Season after season, amid all the drama among the real-estate divas in the office, Mary has steadily proven herself to be the heart of the series. And if there is one thing we can rely on every other employee of the O-group to do, it's bring the drama. So a refreshing change would be to feature more of the level-headed sweetheart going forward. Season seven was an emotional one for Mary and hunky husband Romain Bonnet, featuring the adorable couple on their journey to start their family together. The audience experiences their heart-break as Mary learns that she has had a miscarriage, and the resulting conversation that the women at the office have about the kind of care that is required after such a jarring experience proves once more that reality TV is often the place where such conversations about women's issues are normalized and openly discussed. It speaks to Mary's central role in the series that such a tragic moment would unite the often divided women in the office.

The love and support Romain shows Mary during their difficult times this season proves that their relationship has much to offer the audience as a counter-point to the sometimes unrelenting drama of their co-stars. Mary's consistent role as middle-man and devil's advocate in so many of the disagreements between her co-workers also speaks to her centrality to the show. Her ability to cut through other people's barriers to create truly heart-warming moments is another reason why a season focused on Mary would be rewarding. This trait is clearly demonstrated in her conversation this season in episode nine, when Chrishell is venting frustrations about the office and Mary interrupts to tell her friend: "I love you." It would seem the impulsive declaration comes from Mary's sense that Chrishell is hurt and struggling. The moment feels genuinely touching, as a clearly affected Chrishell chokes up and Mary offers her a comforting hug. Whether Chrishell decides to take a break next season or not, or if she does film but with the intention of protecting her personal life and reducing the focus on workplace drama, Netflix could choose to center a season around Mary as a clear path forward.

The Selling Sunset season seven reunion airs on Netflix on November 15. Past seasons are streaming on Netflix.

