The wealthy and conservative Chrisley family rose to fame on the reality series Chrisley Knows Best. Real-estate tycoon Todd Chrisley eagerly featured the lavish lifestyle he provided for his family on the USA Network series from 2014 to 2023, when the series came to an abrupt end after Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022. The spin-off series Growing Up Chrisley that featured their daughter Savannah Chrisley and their son Chase Chrisley was also cancelled when the news came out.

When the Chrisley family comes up in the media lately, it is typically regarding the children's plans to return to reality TV, or an update on the parents' legal battles. However, while the reality TV family awaits their return to the screen, it appears Chase has struggled to stay on his best behavior. Surprisingly, the young reality star was recently named as the suspect in an ongoing assault investigation in Atlanta.

Did Chase Chrisley Slap a Bartender, Twice?

Although Chase has mostly kept out of the spotlight since his parents' incarceration, that is about to change in a big way. According to police reports obtained by Us Weekly, Chase is currently being investigated for slapping a bartender on an evening out at Atlanta's Twin Peaks Sports Bar. Atlanta police responded to a call on Monday, January 6 to the local sports bar, where an employee alleged that he had been assaulted by the 28-year-old reality star. The employee detailed his encounter with Chrisley, claiming that after the TV personality spent some time drinking at the establishment, he became drunk, disrespectful, and "belligerent."

After he was asked to depart the establishment multiple times, not only did Chrisley refuse to leave, but his belligerent behavior increased. The alleged victim accused Chrisley of slapping him twice in the face but reported he did not suffer any injuries and did not require medical attention. The reality star has yet to make a public statement regarding the incident, and there is no word yet whether the outcome will affect the ongoing negotiations about his reality TV return.

