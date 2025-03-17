Chrisley Knows Best alum Savannah Chrisley took up extremely heavy and important guardianship responsibilities since her parents were sent to prison. In 2022, Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley were convicted of tax evasion and wire fraud and were sentenced to a combined sentence of 19 years in prison. Savannah has previously shared her challenges to PEOPLE about suddenly becoming a guardian to Chloe Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley. She recently spoke to PEOPLE about how Grayson has coped since his parents were imprisoned.

During a conversation with PEOPLE, Savannah shared that becoming a guardian was unexpected. “My family, in general, we thought it was going to end differently," she shared. "We really thought it would end differently. We had lawyers who had told us it was going to end differently. We stood in the truth, and we stood in what we knew to be the truth." Because of his parents’ imprisonment, Savannah stated that Grayson had to grow up fast. Since Julie and Todd’s incarceration, Grayson had turned 18 and left the Chrisley house for college. However, he is still coming to terms with Juie and Todd’s imprisonment.

"He had to grow up so fast and I hate it," she commented. "But at the same time, this whole situation has taught him how cruel the world can be, and how you have to protect yourself. And as cruel as it's been, he also has kept this softness about him, and he's in therapy every single week. I just love to see the heart that he has, and how he's shown up."

The Chrisley Family Continue To Deal With Julie and Todd’s Imprisonment