The Chrisley Knows Best alum, Lindsie Chrisley, has stayed quiet over father Todd Chrisley’s and stepmother Julie Chrisley’s legal ordeal. Lindsie opened up on her podcast Southern Tea on Wednesday, March 19, about the last time she saw her parents, where she revealed that she had not seen her father in a year and had never visited Julie in prison. She stated that she used to go with Nanny Faye Chrisley, before last year. Julie and Todd were reported to prison in January 2023 after being convicted of tax evasion, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit fraud. They were sentenced to a combined 19 years before Julie’s sentence was vacated and Todd’s prison sentence was reduced. However, despite the early legal wins, Julie still has to serve her original 7-year sentence, and Todd’s appeal process met dead ends.

"The last time I visited my dad probably was ... was it the beginning of last year?" Lindsie pondered.

"I can't even honestly remember. [Nanny Faye and I] used to go together when they first went [to prison]. It was just like, [a] more comfortable situation for both of us to go when they both of us stay in a hotel together. I have never been to Lexington to visit Julie. [...] I have not seen my dad in quite some time and I have had no contact. And that's all I'm going to say for that.”

Lindsie Chrisley Has a Tense Relationship With Her Family