The Chrisley Knows Best alum Savannah Chrisley, has found happiness with her boyfriend, Robert Shiver, despite her despair for her parents, Julie and Todd Chrisley, serving time in prison. In a new episode of her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, she and her boyfriend looked back on how he offered his support amid Julie’s resentencing hearing. Savannah revealed that Shiver had penned a letter to the judge in an effort to have Julie’s sentence reduced. Although Julie’s original sentence was upheld, Savannah couldn’t be more grateful.

“What a lot of people don't know though is that when preparing for that resentencing hearing, we obviously had to write—we didn't have to—but I wrote a letter to the judge,” Savannah revealed. “Grayson did, a few of mom and dad's friends, just kind of in support of her leniency resentencing and so on.” Savannah also turned to Shiver and said, “And you wrote a letter.” "I haven't read this, I think, since you read it to me that night,” she added. “I think my whole purpose of reading this is to just show the person that you are and how you show up.”

Julie was resentenced in September due to a lack of evidence of her involvement in the financial crimes she and Todd were convicted for. However, despite Savannah and her family's efforts in getting Julie’s sentence reduced, her original 84-month sentence was upheld. This has been difficult for the family, especially since the holidays followed shortly after.

Savannah Chrisley Reads The Letter Out Loud

During the podcast episode, Savannah read the letter out loud. “Dear Judge Eleanor Ross—well, he said honorable, but I'm gonna leave that one out—Dear Judge Eleanor Ross, I hope this letter finds you well,” she read. “I'm writing this on behalf of Julie Chrisley and the Chrisley family.” The letter then goes on to note how Shiver has been “fortunate’ enough” to spend time with Savannah and her siblings over the last year. “I've firsthand seen the impact that the sentencing of Julie has had on all three,” he wrote. “I'd like to take a moment to share with you what my experience has been like in an attempt that you find it in your heart and in the law to allow Julie's sentence to be reduced.”

In the letter, he also described Chloe Chrisley’s struggles that she faced since her adoptive parents' imprisonment. “As you may know, Chloe's biological mother and father are already nonexistent in her life, and she looks to both Todd and Julie as her mother and father,” he wrote. He went on to detail the bullying she faced at school and the loneliness she felt because her parents were not available to support her at school.

When writing about Grayson Chrisley, who just moved away for college, Shiver wrote, “I look at him as a younger brother or an older son.” “I believe he would tell you he looks at me as a role model and an example of what he would like to be as he continues to grow,” he wrote. “Grayson also has his sense of emptiness while he goes through his senior year.” He then goes on to praise Savannah for stepping up as a guardian for her siblings and pleaded with the judge to “change four individuals' lives” by releasing Julie from prison.

The letter, despite how beautiful it was, was not enough for the judge to release Julie from prison. Since the resentencing, Savannah has slammed the decision as an "injustice” and stated that she is working on an appeal. As for her father, there have been little to no reports on his appeal updates, but given that his prison is closing down, it is unlikely that there will be any reports on Todd’s appeal campaign anytime soon. Chrisley Knows Best can be streamed on Peacock.

Chrisley Knows Best Release Date March 11, 2014 Finale Year November 30, 2022 Main Genre Reality Seasons 10

