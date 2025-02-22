Since the Chrisley Knows Best stars Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley were sent to prison, the Chrisley family has experienced some serious challenges. Julie and Todd have had many setbacks in prison, with appeals denied and Julie’s original sentence upheld after her resentencing hearing. Savannah Chrisley has spoken to People about the extent of her parents’ relationship since their conviction with a shocking update: They haven't spoken to each other in two years.

In an interview with the magazine, Savannah details how Julie and Todd have not spoken since being sentenced to prison. "They don't get to speak. It's been two years, and they haven't spoken a word to each other," she stated. "They've been together almost 30 years, and they've never gone a day in their life without being with one another. That's been a challenge. That should never happen."

Julie and Todd Chrisley Have Struggled With Communication