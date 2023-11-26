The Big Picture Todd Chrisley is currently serving a reduced 10-year sentence for wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy charges, while his wife Julie is serving a reduced sentence of seven years in prison.

Todd is unhappy about spending the holiday season behind bars, but he did receive a special Thanksgiving dinner at the facility where he is incarcerated in Florida.

Todd's daughter Savannah, who is the legal guardian of her younger brother Grayson, shared on Instagram that she is hopeful for her parents' release and will be arguing their case in court in March.

Todd Chrisley is spending the holidays behind bars and he's reportedly not happy about it. Chrisley's lawyer, Jay Surgent, spoke with TMZ about the situation and said that Chrisley is “very upset about his situation," but he did reportedly get a special Thanksgiving dinner courtesy of FPC Pensacola in Florida where he is serving his sentence. The holiday season will seemingly include a trip from Savannah Chrisley for both Todd as well as Julie Chrisley, who is serving her sentence in Kentucky.

Todd was originally served 12 years for 12 counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States (the same as Julie who only was to serve seven years). Todd's sentence was then reduced to 10 years and Julie's was reduced by 14 months.

Todd being upset about the holiday season comes after Savannah shared that she and her sibling Grayson Chrisley and her niece Chloe Chrisley will have a different kind of holiday season. Savannah is the legal guardian of Grayson while her parents are in prison and she shared on Instagram pictures of herself, Grayson, and Chloe all together with pictures of the rest of the Chrisley family. Savannah wrote: "Happy Thanksgiving! I hope you all have gotten to spend it with the ones you love…and if you haven’t… just know that I see you. I feel you. I hurt for you… and I love you. As this holiday season kicks off, I can already feel the unbearable pain. Holiday Grief is REAL! I miss my mama and daddy more than anything in this world. If I have learned anything this year, it’s that life is short."

Todd Is Fighting to Come Home Sooner Than Later

Surgent is still exploring legal options to get the Chrisley's home sooner rather than later. Currently, Todd has a court case set for March that would attempt to reverse his conviction. While it's not in time for the holidays and not something that is making Todd happy, it is something that Savannah is happy about. Recently, she cried while talking about the news of the appeals for her parents.

“ … I got a call this morning and the appeals court has granted our oral arguments,” she said on her Instagram. “I was literally sobbing. It is one step closer to getting mom and dad home. The kids are freaking out. I’m freaking out … it’s just amazing. Only about 6 percent of cases that are submitted for oral arguments get accepted,” she continued. “So this is huge news. We get to go and argue why mom and dad should be home. God is good. Thanksgiving win!”