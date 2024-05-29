The Big Picture Todd and Julie Chrisley were deemed to surrender $30,000 from their trust account due to their legal troubles.

Savannah Chrisley is leading efforts to appeal the parents' sentence, alleging they are victims of fame-driven targeting.

Savannah remains hopeful about the appeal, and shares insights on the process in her podcast while managing full custody of her brother.

The Chrisley Knows Best couple, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are in hot water once again after a court order has forced them to give away $30,000! The real estate mogul and reality star couple were convicted of federal charges including bank fraud, tax evasion, and submitting false documents to secure loans for their extravagant lifestyle. The Chrisleys turned themselves in, in 2023, and have been serving time behind bars since then.

While they have been trying to raise awareness about how they’re being treated behind bars, the couple now have to turn over $30,000 from an IOLTA trust account, which stands for "Interest on Lawyer Trust Account.” An account like this is commonly used in legal cases for retainer fees, settlements, and court-awarded damages. But for Todd and Julie Chrisley, all the amount in their account needs to be used for their $17 million judgment.

However, in the middle of all this, the couple is busy maintaining their innocence and filing appeals with the help of their daughter, Savannah Chrisley. Todd Chrisley, in particular, has opened up about his unsuitable living conditions in prison, claiming that the inmates are being given expired food. In an interview with News Nation, Chrisley even went as far as to allege that the staff members had been blackmailing him to extort money from his family. His exact words stated:

“There was a photograph taken of me while I was sleeping and sent to my daughter, asking for $2600 a month for my protection.”

Savannah Chrisley Is Working Hard To Get Parents Released

The Chrisley family’s attorney, Jay Surgent has told Radar Online about how Savannah Chrisley has taken over as the head of the family. Not only has the daughter been present for all their hearings, but she’s also taken custody of her younger brother Grayson Chrisley after her parents were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for their illegal activities.

The attorney also revealed that Chrisley believes her parents were singled out because of their fame and were made examples of by their harsh sentences. So, she is determined to do everything in her power to get both of them released from prison or at least get their sentences reduced.

In an episode of her podcast Unlocked, the former reality star opened up about the appeal process and told the listeners that she was trying to stay as positive as possible through it. She explained her experience in the following words:

“I try to educate myself. It’s just so hard knowing that it could not go in our direction. That’s a tough pill to swallow.”

However, she is hopeful that her family has “other avenues to take” in case the current process doesn’t work out in their favor. For those looking to remember the Chrisley Family in its prime, Chrisley Knows Best is available to stream on Peacock.

