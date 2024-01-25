The Big Picture The new series Chrissy & Dave Dine Out showcases must-try restaurants in LA, with David in the kitchen and Chrissy hosting.

The hosts aim to highlight the accessibility of good food and share the stories of chefs and celebrities who visit.

The show emphasizes that even simple foods can be art when made with passion, offering beautiful food and insightful conversations.

Chrissy Teigen loves food. This love is apparent in all three of her cookbooks, which cover Thai cooking and home-cooked meals for the family. David Chang also loves food. The chef and restaurateur has had a decades-long career in the culinary industry. Since studying at the French Culinary Institute in NYC, he has traveled the world to hone his craft, which led to the opening of his first Momofuku location in NYC. Since then, David has earned wo Michelin Stars, four James Beard Awards, and several others in his illustrious career. He’s opened over 14 restaurants, all under what he eventually established as the Momofuku Restaurant Group. Joel Kim Booster, on the other hand, doesn’t come from a culinary background. He’s an actor and comedian. He may not have an official culinary history, but he considers himself a foodie. And his involvement in Freeform’s new series, Chrissy & Dave Dine Out, proves such

The new series is described as follows: “Chrissy Teigen and David Chang are cracking the restaurant scene wide open alongside Joel Kim Booster with the new series. They will take viewers to must-try restaurants in Los Angeles that are unexpected and, at times, off the beaten path. While David gets his hands dirty in the back of house with the restaurant’s chef, Chrissy and Joel will hold court in the front of house, hosting an always loose, unexpected, and entertaining dinner party with undeniably delicious food and great conversation.” The series blends the social and the culinary while also having a subversive educational element. Collider had the opportunity to chat with all three of the series hosts to get their perspective on the new culinary show.

‘Chrissy & Dave Dine Out’ Showcase the Importance of Eating Together

When asked about their goals for the series, Joel, Chrissy, and David each had different yet similar responses. For Joel, who doesn’t come from a culinary background, his goal is accessibility. He said, “What I really want people to understand is that whether or not you're going to a Michelin-star restaurant, or you're going to a secret hole-in-the-wall place that you might walk by and not even notice-- that good food is available to everybody. And you don't have to have a super advanced palate to enjoy it and understand it.”

Chrissy, on the other hand, hopes that people will gain something from hearing the stories of the chefs at the restaurants they visit. She said, “I think the most important thing to take away from the show, for me, is the passion that goes into such a complicated and competitive industry. I think the parts where I got really emotional were hearing the stories of the chefs themselves.”

The series goes in-depth in their conversations with the chefs and also the celebrity guests that come to visit and eat with the hosts at the various restaurants they visit. David hopes that the viewers will be able to connect with the social aspect of the series. He said, “The conversations that we have-- I hope that people find that it can be relatable—that [celebrities are] not so different than anybody else having a normal conversation. I [also] hope that people watching somebody talking-- maybe they didn't know that perspective of [the celebrity’s] life, or a story about them that changes how they think about one of our dining companions.” In this day and age of internet trolling and bullying, it's easy for people to forget that celebrities are people, too, even if they do have a monetary advantage over the average person.

'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out' Highlights Even the Simplest Foods

Image via Freeform

Joel shared that he had no idea about the artistry behind cooking. He said, “Food can be art. I did not think about it in that way so much [until] I tasted [Chris Bianco’s] pizza. I never imagined I would take a bite of pizza and say this is art until I ate there.” Chrissy echoed his sentiments, stating, “ [Pizza is] a simple food, but when done beautifully and done with passion and with an artistic sensibility, like Joel said, like, it's really, it's incredible to see, like the passion that's behind [the chef’s] eyes.” Based on what’s been shared by the hosts of the new FreeForm series, it sounds like viewers are in for examples of beautiful food, insightful conversations, and new perspectives on the culinary world.

Check out their full interview with Collider. Chrissy & Dave Dine Out airs on Freeform at 10 PM EST on Wednesdays and will be available to stream on Hulu.

